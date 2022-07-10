Interview

Bank-Anthony’s estate in good hands, says Cole

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

After over 25 years of controversy on the properties of Chief Mobolaji Bank-Anthony, his goddaughter, Irene Cole, a septuagenarian veteran of the United States Air Force, in this interview says the trustees of Bank-Anthony’s will are ready to execute it

 

There have been some controversies of the will of Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony. What is the state of affairs now?

The estate of Sir Bank-Anthony is now enforcing the law and we want everyone to know our legal team, our investigations team, our administrative team, our field team, our development team to name a few.

We are all ready to enforce the law in any of the properties, registrars and or banks that think they are going to face us through me because they are not just facing Queen Irene Cole, they are facing an Estate and this is Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony recovered Estate.

Anyone who wants to go to jail should feel free I am Queen Irene Cole, the Executive Trustee of the Estate of Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony, first by divine favor and with the judgment of Justice S.A Onigbanjo.

Whoever claims to be a descendant of Sir Bank-Anthony must be aware that there is a lead trustee of the estate who is an elder member of the family

that was nominated in Sir Bank-Anthony’s will and who is now in charge of the estate.

So, any group of people claiming to be descendants of Sir Bank-Anthony should be aware that the dead spoke 29 years ago but the people whom he nominated and trusted them to carry his will did not tell the fourth nominated trustee until I started searching for the truth about what happened to the estate.

Now, 30 years later, the spirit of Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony declared in his will which leader he wants to handle his estate, especially since the estate is completely distinct from the family of Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony. ”

What do you mean by this?

 

In most estates, the trustees use their discretion to handle the affairs of either the family or the beneficiaries so as not to confuse the cooperate entity that demarcates what family wants to do and what the owner wants to do. In Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Estate, he has specified distinctly the beneficiaries of his Estate.

Sir Banks gave the trustees leverage of discretion as to handle affairs. When a group of people get together and disobey the law in Nigeria without rhyme or reason than to muddle up since they have no legal entity, if anyone calls me a fraudster, are they not supposed to ex-  pose where and when the offense took place? Nigeria has law even though we are  seriously challenged but the only reason I did not serve them contempt of court actions is because they claim to be descendants of my godfather. The onslaught on my character was heavy.

 

There is an allegation that you are not a trustee of the estate…

 

I say to all them you are his descendants and if you follow the law that your grandfather provided for you to read and follow in his will.

Your grandfather has appointed a leader that anyone can access in your grandfather or father’s will and you want to join with somebody to give you properties that he did not devise to us by law because of gratification.

This is bad. Forget about the deceit, this is now about you. You have to follow the law because the new lead is a mother and not a trouble maker and she is doing all to make sure that the family is intact. There is no reason to be bitter and angry. The Judge has spoken.

God ordained it and no appeal. We should all join hands and should work together.

Sir Bank’s Estate is in very good hands and there is no need for anger and bitterness. There is room for everyone on the table. If you are ready to work hard, join us. If you are not, stop spreading lies and rumors and get legal advice. We are working for the legacy of Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony in blessed memory.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Interview Politics

I’m on a mission to transform Anambra – Maduka

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE reports

Dr. Godwin Maduka, a United States trained medical practitioner, is among more than 10 aspirants seeking the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. He was recently at the headquarters of the party to obtain his nomination form, and thereafter, fielded questions with journalists on his […]
Interview

Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Sokoto impacting mental health in Nigeria positively –CMD, Dr. Sale

Posted on Author AHMED IDRIS

The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kware, is one of the eight psychiatric hospitals controlled by the Federal Ministry of Health; it is located in Kware town, the local government headquarters of Kware Local Government Area in Sokoto State. The Medical Director of the hospital Dr Shehu Sale talks about equipment, services achievements, challenges and more in […]
Interview

Societies that don’t involve women in governance play at half strength – Ochiagha

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

Lady Chikwue Ochiagha, a legal practitioner, Notary public, was the former National President of the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) from 1992-1994. The association exposed her to fighting for the rights of women and gender related issues. She told Flora Onwudiwe that YWCA as a faith-based non-governmental organisation ensured that the barbaric practice of female […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica