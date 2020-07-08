Bank customers abandon 2.6m accounts in 3 months

Bank customers in the country abandoned 2.6million accounts between March and May this year, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the “Industry Customer Bank Account Data” for the months of March, April and May 2020, recently released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the total number of inactive and dormant bank accounts stood at 48.5million at the end of May compared with 45.89million and 45.86million at the end of April and March respectively. This means that the total number of accounts that were abandoned by customers during the three month period, amounted to 2.63million.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) classifies bank account inactivity into two categories: Inactive and Dormant types. According to the apex bank, “a bank account is classified as inactive if there has been no customer or depositor-initiated transaction in it for a period of six months after the last customer or depositorinitiated transaction.” It also states that “a bank account shall be classified as dormant if there has been no customer or depositor-initiated transaction in it for a period of one year after the last customer or depositor-initiated transaction.” New Telegraph’s analysis of the NIBSS data shows that while the total number of bank accounts stood at 160.04million at the end of May 2020, the total number of active bank accounts during the period was 111.5million, meaning that 48.5million accounts were either inactive or dormant. Also, while the total number of bank accounts in April was 143.4million, the total number of active bank accounts stood at 97.5million, which means that 45.9million accounts were either inactive or dormant.

For March, the data equally indicates that while the total number of bank accounts stood at 143.2million, the total number of active accounts was 97.3million, meaning that 45.87million accounts were inactive or dormant in that month. New Telegraph gathered that the aggressive Coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed by the Federal Government, which resulted in banks shutting their physical branches in major cities across the country in April, led to fewer customers carrying out bank transactions during the period compared with the figures recorded for the month of May.

As the NIBSS data shows, following the gradual relaxation of the lockdown restrictions on May 4, the total number of bank accounts increased to 160.04million at the end of May 2020 from 143.19million at the end of March. Specifically, the total number of bank accounts, which stood at 143.19million at the end of March, increased slightly to 143.38million in April and went up to 160.04million at the end of May. This means that the total number of bank ac-counts increased by 16.85million (11.8 per cent) during the period.

In addition, the total number of saving accounts, which stood at 113.95milliion at the end of March, went up to 114.13million in April and increased to 129.91million in May. Similarly, the total number of current accounts increased from 24.29million at the end of March to 24.3million and 25.17million in April and May respectively. New Telegraph’s investigations show that while fierce competition for customer deposits among deposit money banks (DMBs) is pushing up the number of new bank accounts in the industry, so many bank customers are facing such severe financial hardship, which has been worsened by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, that they are unable to earn enough income that would make them have need for bank transactions. Data obtained from NIBSS website, for instance, shows that customers abandoned 45.6 million bank accounts in 2019 compared with 46.7million and 36.7million in 2018 and 2017 respectively. A financial consultant, Mr. Victor Agu, attributed the rise in inactive bank accounts to the tough economy, which has resulted in a lot of businesses either collapsing or struggling for survival and being unable to pay staff. He said: “For you to be able to actively maintain a bank account, you, usually must have a sustainable source of income.

If, for instance, you lose your job, or your business folds up, where would the income come from? “Given the high rate of unemployment in the country and the challenges businesses have to contend with, it should not come as a surprise that we are seeing an increase in the number of inactive bank accounts.” Analysts have said that the tough economy may hinder efforts by the country’s authorities to boost financial inclusion. Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had announced in June, last year, that the apex bank had moved the financial inclusion target from 80 per cent in 2020 to 95 per cent in 2024. According to a 2018 survey by Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), the financial sector development organisation that promotes financial inclusion in Nigeria, 36.8per cent of the adult population in the country, are financially excluded. This translates to a population of 36.6 million adult Nigerians who are excluded, comprising 44.1per cent male and 55.9per cent female.

