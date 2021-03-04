Business

Bank customers transfer N390.5bn over mobile

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

e-bill payments hit N155.5bn

Financial transactions through mobile phones maintained steady growth in January as bank customers transferred a total of N390.5 billion through their devices, New Telegraph has learnt. The value of the mobile transactions in the first month of this year represents a 193 per cent growth over N133.2 billion recorded in the same period of last year. However, according to the e-payment data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), the value of mobile inter-scheme transactions in January was lower than the N459.7 billion recorded in December 2020.

The NIBSS data revealed that the volume of mobile transactions also rose by 102 per cent from 7.3 million recorded in January 2020 to 14.9 million in the same period of this year. While the outbreak of COVID-19 had forced many Nigerians to embrace electronic payment to limit faceto- face transactions, industry analysts said the steady growth in mobile and other electronic forms of payment is also an indication that efforts to deepen financial inclusion by banks, fintech, and telecommunications companies are yielding positive results.

Meanwhile, the NIBSS data showed that electronic payments through the various platforms made available by banks and facilitated by NIBSS sustained gains in the period under review. The value of bills paid through the electronic channel, for instance, rose to N155.5 billion in January. Compared with N92.7 billion recorded in the same period of last year, this represented a 67 per cent growth year-on-year. E-Bills Pay is an accountbased, online real-time product that facilitates the payment of bills from an account.

It ensures instant credit of payments and receipt of collections on behalf of billers/merchant recruited on the platform. Currently, the platform is ity bills, cable TV subscriptions, hotel and airline bookings, school fees, and airtime top-ups. According to NIBSS data, more Nigerians are now embracing payment of bills electronically as opposed to paying with cash. However, the volume of bills paid in January 2021, which stood at 101,580 is lower than 122,690 recorded in the same period of last year but higher than the 92,210 recorded in December 2020. Data for Point of Sales (PoS) transactions also showed sustained growth as deals valued at N489.2 billion were carried out over the PoS terminals across the country in January.

According to the NIBSS report, this was a 56 per cent growth when compared with N313.4 billion recorded in the same month of last year. However, placed side by side with the N574.3 billion transactions recorded in December 2020, which witnessed more spending activities because of the festivities in the month, the January figure showed a 14.8 per cent decline. The volume of transactions also increased from 41.3million recorded in January 2020 to 70.8 million in January 2021. This represents a 71 per cent growth year-on-year.

The transactions were carried out over 475,490 active terminals deployed by merchants across the country. This also showed that additional 16,200 terminals were deployed in January this year as the number of deployed machines stood at 459,290 as of December 2020. However, there is still a gap between the number of registered PoS and the number of deployed machines. According to NIBSS, 730,810 PoS were registered as of January this year, which showed that a total of 255, 320 terminals are either yet to be deployed or have become inactive.

Meanwhile, an expert in the payment industry has called for more innovation in the e-payment system to limit contacts. Speaking recently at the American Business Council Economic Update in partnership with Mastercard, Principal/Divisional Lead at Mastercard Advisors (sub- Saharan Africa), Bola Asiru, noted that the changes in payment patterns also stemmed from a rising consciousness that limiting contacts with cash will not be sufficient if payment cards still have to be handled by different parties before payment is made.

In the bid to limit contact, “businesses need to adapt their strategic plans in order to add value to evolving consumer needs,” Asiru noted in his presentation during the virtual conference. “Contactless technology has proven to be an asset in a world where consumers must limit contact with cash,” he said. The use of POS machines and ATMs in Nigeria currently requires an individual to provide the card for the cashier to swipe or inserting one’s card into the machine to retrieve cash. After this, the buyer still replaces the card in his wallet.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stocks: Banks post N92bn gain in August

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

CONFIDENCE Investors are taking positions on banks’ stocks following fair H1 results being declared by the financial institutions.   Investors in banks quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative gain of about N92 billion during the month of August 2020 following fair earning results released by most lenders despite […]
Business

Nnamani: Telcos should be part of CBN’s infrastructure funding

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani was recently elected as the President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON). In this interview with SAMSON AKINTARO, he speaks on the agenda of the new executives for the telecoms industry and the need for more funding for telecoms infrastructure among others       Kindly tell us more about ATCON, […]
Business

Internet affordability: Nigeria ranks 19th in global index

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…price still above UN’s recommendation Nigeria has been ranked 19 out of 72 countries surveyed for internet affordability in 2020. According to the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI)’s 2020 Affordability Drivers Index (ADI) report, the country scored 66.19 out of 100 in terms of the policy, infrastructure, and how people are able to access the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica