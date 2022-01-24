Bank customers transfer N8trn over mobile in one year

Samson Akintaro Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N8.06 trillion over mobile devices between January and December 2021, New Telegraph has learnt.

This represents 164 per cent growth over 3.05 trillion recorded in 2020. The N3.05 trillion recorded in 2020 came as the all-time high annual figure. However, with the 2021 record, the stake has been raised higher as more Nigerians are leveraging mo- bile for financial transactions.

According to statistics released by the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS), the volume of mobile inter-scheme transactions also rose by 113 per cent from 13.3 million recorded in 2020 to 28.4 million in 2021.

Analysis of the value of the transactions for the year showed that the sum of N390.5 billion was transferred via mobile in January this year. In February, transactions worth N407.8 billion were carried over the mobile, while in March, a total ofN480.9 billion was recorded as mobile transfers.

In April, a total of N502.7 billion were transferred by bank customers across the country, while the figure rose to N526.9 billion in May. The data showed that a total of N603 billion was transferred via mobile in June. In July, mobile transactions valued at N665 billion were recorded, while the monthly figure of transfers rose to N719 billion in August.

The transfer value for September stood at N771 billion, while N840 billion was recorded in October. In November, the figure rose to N957 billion, while the highest monthly deals were recorded in December at N1.2 trillion. Similarly, the NIBSS data revealed that the value of bills paid through electronic channels rose to N2.3 trillion in 2021.

Compared with N1.5 trillion recorded in 2020, this represents a 53 per cent increase.

The volume of e-bills also jumped from 132.9 million in 2020 to 284.5 million in 2021. E-Bills Pay is an accountbased, online real-time product that facilitates the payment of bills from an account. It ensures instant credit of payments and receipt of collections on behalf of billers/ merchant recruited on the platform. Currently, the platform is used for payments such as utility bills, cable TV subscriptions, hotel and airline bookings, school fees, and airtime top-up.

According to NIBSS data, more Nigerians are now embracing payment of bills electronically as opposed to paying with cash. Meanwhile, as more Nigerians embrace electronic payment, fraudsters have also upped their game in their attacks leading to a 186 per cent increase in financial frauds from 16,128 in 2019 to 46,126 in 2020.

According to the fraud report recently released by NIBSS, the criminals are focusing more on the mobile payment system, hence, fraud attempts on mobile increased by 330 per cent between January and September 2020.

The shift in attention to mobile may not be unconnected to the fact that many bank customers now rely on their mobile for financial transactions.

This was also evident from the NIBBSS report on mobile transactions, which showed that bank customers transferred a total of N3.05 trillion through mobile in 2020. This came as an all-time, representing a whopping 268 per cent increase over N828 billion mobile deals recorded in 2019.

