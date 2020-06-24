Business

Bank, Dynamiss partner to boost access to e-learning

Unity Bank Plc has partnered with Dynamiss, a digital learning solutions provider, to provide low-interest credits to schools to boost access to digital learning resources in Nigeria. Under the partnership, a full e-learning package comprising Microsoft School Portal, Discounted Airtel Data and Free Contents and Devices powered by Dynamiss will be supported with financing from Unity Bank to enable schools to acquire the robust learning management system at affordable rates.

According to a statement issued by the lender, “the Dynamiss Learning Management System (LMS) has been developed by the largest learning platform provider in the UK in collaboration with Microsoft Corporation. The provision of learning management system is coming at a time Nigeria is grappling with a global pandemic, making it imperative for a digital learning system that combines the advantage of remote learning and rich modern curriculum.” Speaking at a webinar, “Affordable Digitalization Conference 2020, Shaping the Future of Education” to unveil the initiative recently, Unity Bank’s Head, Personal and SME Banking, Opeyemi Ojesina, said: “Unity Bank is supporting the initiative in order to empower and prepare the next generation for a competitive future defined by cutting edge technology. “The e-learning market is estimated to hit over $600 billion by 2025; therefore, partnering with Dynamiss to drive this initiative provides a huge opportunity for everyone interested in the education sector.

