Bank empowers corps members with business grant

Unity Bank Plc has announced the third edition of its Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, also known as, “Corpreneurship Challenge”, for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC 2020 Batch B, Stream 1B corps members, as part of what the lender said are its efforts to contribute to the growth of entrepreneurship and boost job creation in Nigeria, It explained that the Corpreneurship Challenge features a mentorship programme in which participating Corps members engage in developing business plans to make a sales pitch that could earn them matching grants. It is thus a challenge that presents an invaluable opportunity for corps members with outstanding business ideas to receive 12-million-naira worth of grant to pursue their ideas.

In a statement, the retail lender stated that the pilot scheme is currently being held in 4 states which include Lagos, Edo, Ogun and the FCT, while efforts are on top gear to even expand the entrepreneurship initiative to 10 more locations in the second phase. To ensure the success of the scheme, Unity Bank, in collaboration with Skill Acquisition Entrepreneur Development (SAED) of the NYSC has embarked on sensitisation of the corps members deployed to the selected states at their various orientation camps to facilitate participation in the Corpreneurship Challenge.

