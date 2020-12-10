Business

Bank empowers corps members with business grant

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Unity Bank Plc has announced the third edition of its Entrepreneurship Development Initiative, also known as, “Corpreneurship Challenge”, for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC 2020 Batch B, Stream 1B corps members, as part of what the lender said are its efforts to contribute to the growth of entrepreneurship and boost job creation in Nigeria, It explained that the Corpreneurship Challenge features a mentorship programme in which participating Corps members engage in developing business plans to make a sales pitch that could earn them matching grants. It is thus a challenge that presents an invaluable opportunity for corps members with outstanding business ideas to receive 12-million-naira worth of grant to pursue their ideas.

In a statement, the retail lender stated that the pilot scheme is currently being held in 4 states which include Lagos, Edo, Ogun and the FCT, while efforts are on top gear to even expand the entrepreneurship initiative to 10 more locations in the second phase. To ensure the success of the scheme, Unity Bank, in collaboration with Skill Acquisition Entrepreneur Development (SAED) of the NYSC has embarked on sensitisation of the corps members deployed to the selected states at their various orientation camps to facilitate participation in the Corpreneurship Challenge.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FG targets N1trn savings from subsidy removal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government is expecting to save as much as N1 trillion ($2.6 billion) a year after it abolished subsidies paid to guarantee cheap gasoline in Africa’s top oil-producing country.     “Already, we have taken off the budgetary provision for subsidy which is about N500 billion,” Petroleum Minister of State Timipre Sylva told reporters […]
Business

Report: Execution algorithms boost FX markets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Execution Algorithms (EAs) – designed to buy or sell a predefined amount of foreign exchange, according to a set of user instructions, have seen a rise in usage amid an increasingly decentralised and fragmented trading environment, according to a Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Markets Committee report released at the weekend.   The report titled, […]
Business

UBA reiterates support for creative industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Executive Producer of the United Bank for Africa’s (UBA) Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, REDTV, Bola Atta, has said that the lender will continue to support the creative industry to ensure that more youth are gainfully employed and presented with opportunities that showcase their talent, thereby boosting economies across the continent.   She stated this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: