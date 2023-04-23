Bank engages CEO

Heritage Bank has appointed Mr. Akinola George-Taylor as the substantive managing director/ chief executive officer. The Group Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Mr Ozena Utulu, said in a statement that his appointment had received a letter of no objection from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). George-Taylor, who succeeded Mr Ifie Sekibo, following CBN approval, joined the bank as acting managing director/ chief executive officer in 2022. He will oversee bank’s operations across Nigeria and work to implement the lender’s next phase of transformation.
