Bank failure: 97.6% depositors fully covered by NDIC

Over 97 per cent of depositors of deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country would be fully covered by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in the event of bank failure, according to the Corporation’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bello Hassan. He stated this yesterday at the opening ceremonies of the 2021 Finance Cor-respondents Association (FICAN) and Business Editors workshop, holding in Gombe.

He said that in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, the total number of accounts in the deposit money banks stood at 83.0 million; 99.1million; 112.0 million and 128.4 million respectively, adding that out of these numbers, the NDIC’s N500,000 Maximum Insured Limit (MIL) fully covered 99.4 per cent; 97.6 per cent; 97.5 per cent and 97.6 per cent of accounts, respectively. “What these figures entail is that only less than three per cent of accounts/depositors are not fully covered by the prevailing coverage limits. “The implication of this is that in the event of failure of a bank, above 97 per cent of depositors would be fully covered by the Corporation.

“From the foregoing statistics, it could be observed that the Corporation’s deposit insurance coverage limits are not only adequate, but robust enough to engender confidence in our banking system,” Hassan said. According to the NDIC MD, the Corporation’s maximum coverage limits of N500,000 per depositor in commercial, merchant and noninterest banks, primary mortgage banks and mobile money operators, as well as N200,000.00 per depositor in microfinance banks remain the most adequate and robust in the world.

