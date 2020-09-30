Business

Bank fined $920m in money laundering scandal

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Westpac, one of Australia’s largest banks, has been ordered to pay a penalty of nearly A$1.3 billion (US$920 million) to AUSTRAC, an Australian financial watchdog that investigates financial crime.

The fine is the largest corporate penalty ever been issued in the country’s history, according to a CNN report. Westpac admitted it broke anti-money laundering and terrorism financing laws more than 23 million times. As the scandal broke, Westpac CEO Brian Hartzer stepped down and has been temporarily replaced by CFO Peter King. King has apologised for the bank’s failings to date, and said he is committed to fixing the issues to ensure such problems won’t happen again.

“We have been, and will continue to work collaboratively with Westpac and all businesses we regulate to support them to meet their compliance and reporting obligations to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future,” Nicole Rose, AUSTRAC CEO, said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Lack of machinery, others pose challenges to rice farmers’

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A survey by the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) has revealed that many smallholder rice farmers in Nigeria and Africa are bedevilled by challenges in the development of agriculture. According to findings of the survey, the challenges include reliance on rain-fed farming, lack of machinery for commercialisation of rice production, use of farmer-saved seeds for […]
Business Top Stories

Elumelu shines again, makes TIME’s 100 most influential people

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

One of Africa’s leading investors and philanthropists, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has been named among TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2020. Time 100 is an annual list of 100 most influential people in the world, assembled by the respected American news magazine, TIME. The list, now in its seventeenth year, recognises the activism, innovation, […]
Business

Pay your pilots, staff or risk grounding, NCAA tells operators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Piqued by the refusal of airlines to pay their workers, particularly flight crew, the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu has threatened to ground such airline. The threat was handed down to the airlines in a meeting held with airline chiefs and their representatives in Abuja last week Thursday by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: