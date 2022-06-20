Business

Bank gets head of investment banking

Standard Bank has appointed Yewande Sadiku, the immediate past chief executive officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), as head of investment banking, international.

 

In a statement by Brian Marshall, head, Investment Banking and Gert Vogel, head, International, Sadiku’s appointment, which would take effect from September 12, 2022, is coming almost four months after she was appointed to the board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc as a non-executive director.

 

Sadiku obtained a Bachelor of Science in industrial chemistry in 1992 from the University of Benin and Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

 

Her career started after she was recruited straight from the university during the oncampus recruitment at the University of Benin and joined Nigeria International Bank Limited (now known as Citibank Nigeria) at the entry level immediately after school.

 

In 1994, she moved over to Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited (IBTC) also at entry-level and she spent the next two decades of her career there as an investment banker.

 

