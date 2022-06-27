Bank loans to government rise by N4.94trn in six months

Total net credit by Nigeria’s Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to the government rose by N4.94trillion or 37.08 per cent, to N18.27trillion as at May 2022 from N13.33trillion in December last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s “Money and credit statistics,” indicate that bank loans to the government maintained an upward trend during the six month period.

Specifically, the data shows that the net credit to the government rose from N13.33trillion in December to N14.12trillion and N14.72trillion as of the end of January and February 2022 respectively.

In addition, it jumped to N16.32trilion and N17.11trillion as of the end of March and April 2022 respectivelybefore hitting N18.27trillion in May. Further analysis of the CBN’s “Money and credit statistics” for 2021 indicates that banks’ net credit to the government surged by N5.72trillion or 45.55 per cent to N18.27trillion in May this year from N12.55trilliion in the corresponding period of last year.

However, the CBN data shows that bank loans to the government have increased at a faster rate in the last five months compared with 2021 numbers. For instance, while it hit a record of N13.33trillion as at the end of December 2021, credit to the government has continued to head north from the N14.12trillion recorded at the end of January this year.

Indeed, in his personal statement at the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held in March 2022, a member of the committee, Professor Festus Adenikinju, noted that the rise in public debtnegativelyimpactsfuture incomeandeconomic growth. He stated: “I am also concerned about the rising share of the government in total credit to the domestic economy. Credit to the government in Februarywhenannualized is far above the provisional benchmark for 2022.

“The rise in public debt is a constraint on future income and economic growth. I believe that we must signal tothegovernmentthecostsof deficitfinancingandcontinue to prod the government to explore alternative financing mechanisms for infrastructural spending.”

According to analysts, the hike in the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- by 150 basis points to 13per cent by the MPC at its meeting, in May, as part of measures to rein in surging inflation, is likely to worsen the government’s financesasthecountry, which spent over 90 per cent its revenues on interest payments to creditors last year, will now paymoretoborrowfromlocal investors.

Commenting on the report on Nigeria’s total public debt data for first quarter 2022, recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), which showed that the country’s total public debt rose by 5.2per cent or N2trillion from N39.5trillion at end-December ‘21 to N41.6trillion at end- March ’22, with total domestic debt increasing by 5.4per cent q/q and 21.1per cent y/y to N24.9trillion as at end-March ’22, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank, noted that total domestic debt currently accounts for 60per cent of Nigeria’s total public debt.

The analysts stated: “Within domestic debt, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) instruments account for 80.6 per cent of total domestic debt, while sub[1] nationals represent 19.4per cent. Bonds and Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) account for 92.6per cent of total FGN domestic debt while FGN sukuk, treasury bond, savingsbond, greenbond, and promissory notes collectively contributed 7.4per cent to the total.

“Based on the DMO’s bond issuance calendars, the debt management office set out to raise a total volume of between N1.1trn – N1.2trn in H1 ‘22. However, the DMO has raised N1.8trn in the first half of the year. This is 50% higher than the set upper limit within the calendar for this timeframe. In our view, the increased supply of FGN bondsshould lead toupticksin yields across the curve.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...