Bank manager jailed four years for stealing customers’ N6m

A Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend jailed an employee of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Felix Diete for stealing customers’ funds. Diete was, however, sentenced to four years imprisonment having found guilty of perpetrating the fraudulent act.

Three customers of FCMB had on 2nd September, 2016, complained that they gave Diete the sum of N6million to deposit in their accounts but the convict deposited the sum of N4m and converted the balance to his personal use.

Diete was subsequently arrested and arraigned on a three-count bordering on stealing contrary to Sections 383, 390 (6) (b) (8) and 9 of Criminal code CAP C- 38 of the revised edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2007, and Section 1(1)(d) of the Failed Bank (Recovery of Debts) and Financial Malpractices in Bank Act, CAP B3 of the revised edition of the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2007.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Delivering his judgment, Justice Inyang noted that the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. He subsequently sentenced Diete to four years’ imprisonment.

