Business

Bank names chairman, 2 directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has appointed a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Director, Mr. Olanrewaju Shittu, as its chairman.

 

A statement by the bank noted that he replaced Mr. Jibril Aku.
The board of directors of the bank also approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Datti Yola as non-executive director and Barrister Charles Musa as an independent director, subject to CBN’s approval.

 

Shittu holds Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree.
He is a fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); associate, Institute  of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and associate, Chartered Institute of Taxation Nigeria.

 

Also, Datti is a retired general manager from the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

ARCON urges architects to explore urbanism

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Worried by the increasing population in most Nigerian cities, Architect Registration of Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has urged all registered architects in the country to explore urbanism. Drawing their attention to this during the first virtual induction ceremony organised by the regulatory body, ARCON President, Sir Oladipupo Ajayi, pointed out that many Nigerian cities were […]
Business

Firm earmarks N75m to upgrade R&D facility for production

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As part of activities lined up for its new fiscal year, Mouka, the country’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and bedding, has disclosed that it is spending N75 million on research and development for the upgrade of its facilities. The Chief Executive Officer, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, while unveiling some of the company’s plans for its fiscal […]
Business

SON to prioritise NIS products for standardisation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has hinted Nigerian consumers of its commitment to ensuring that only goods that meet the Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) will be sold in the nation’s market henceforth. The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, gave this hint when he received the Alaba International Amalgamated Traders Association (AIATA) to SON […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: