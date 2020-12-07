Bank names chairman, 2 directors

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has appointed a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Director, Mr. Olanrewaju Shittu, as its chairman.

A statement by the bank noted that he replaced Mr. Jibril Aku.

The board of directors of the bank also approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Datti Yola as non-executive director and Barrister Charles Musa as an independent director, subject to CBN’s approval.

Shittu holds Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree.

He is a fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); associate, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and associate, Chartered Institute of Taxation Nigeria.

Also, Datti is a retired general manager from the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

