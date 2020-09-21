Bank names non-executive director

Following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has appointed Mr. Wale Oyedeji as an indepen-dent non-executive director.

A statement from the bank not-ed that Oyedeji had over 25 years of banking experience in corporate banking, treasury and commercial banking

.Oyedeji obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Ibadan and a master of science de-gree in financial economics from the University of London.

Also, he is a fellow of the Insti-tute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxa-tion.

He is an alumnus of the Ad-vanced Management Programme of Harvard Business School.

He was the managing director of Guaranty Trust Bank UK be-tween 2008 and 2011 and was ap-pointed to the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc in October 2011 as executive director for the corporate bank group.

