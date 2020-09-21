Business

Bank names non-executive director

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has appointed Mr. Wale Oyedeji as an indepen-dent non-executive director.

 

A statement from the bank not-ed that Oyedeji had over 25 years of banking experience in corporate banking, treasury and commercial banking

 

.Oyedeji obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Ibadan and a master of science de-gree in financial economics from the University of London.

 

Also, he is a fellow of the Insti-tute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxa-tion.

 

He is an alumnus of the Ad-vanced Management Programme of Harvard Business School.

 

He was the managing director of Guaranty Trust Bank UK be-tween 2008 and 2011 and was ap-pointed to the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc in October 2011 as executive director for the corporate bank group.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Starved of dollars, Nigerian businesses struggle for survival

Posted on Author Reporter

As women in hairnets and anti-coronavirus masks sort through folded nappies coming off a conveyor belt, the head of the Nigerian firm they work for wonders how much longer he can afford to keep them in employment. Around 80% of the materials that go into Lagos-based diaper and sanitary towel manufacturer Wemy’s products are imported. […]
Business

Mitigating airlines’ insolvency post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigerian airlines are gearing up to bounce back from the huge effects of COVID-19, but how the carriers can survive the effects of the three months hiatus on airline business is another cause for concern. Wole Shadare writes Uncertainty The airlines are bleeding. It is not yet known how they intend to come back to […]
Business

Dollar shortage puts pressure on naira exchange rate

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Dollar shortage in the country is worsening, with the naira weakening on the parallel market and banks restricting the ability of customers to spend greenbacks abroad using naira cards, Bloomberg reported yesterday.   The naira’s parallel market declined to N472 per dollar on Monday from N470/$1 on June 17, according to abokiFX.com, which collates rates […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: