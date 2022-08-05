Bank of England hikes rates, predicts 13% inflation

The Bank of England (BoE) has pushed interest rates up 0.5 percentage points in response to a rise in inflation that it said will hit 13 per cent in October, despite predicting a prolonged recession. In the worst outlook for the economy since the 2008 banking crash, the BoE warned that the economy would shrink from September for more than a year and living standards would tumble by more than at any time in the last 60 years. Heading off criticism that it has failed to act decisively to bring down inflation, it raised interest rates to 1.75 per cent – the biggest single jump in borrowing costs for 27 years.

News agencies reported BoE officials as saying that a rise in the energy price cap to an expected £3,500 in October would be the main reason for the jump in inflation to 13 per cent – its highest since 1980 – although the continuing supply chain disruption hitting global trade was another major factor in pushing up prices.

The longest recession since 2008 would begin by the end of this year, it added, with the economy contracting for five consecutive quarters to the end of 2023. The extended downturn is expected to push the unemployment rate from 3.8 per cent to 5.5 per cent by 2024, and will feature a five per cent fall in living standards next year as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices. The bank said gross domestic product would contract by 2.1 per cent over five consecutive quarters to leave the UK growth rate negative in both 2023 and 2024. The bank’s governor, Andrew Bailey, said restrictions on Russian gas supplies were largely to blame for the recent rises in prices.

