Business

Bank of England hikes rates, predicts 13% inflation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Bank of England (BoE) has pushed interest rates up 0.5 percentage points in response to a rise in inflation that it said will hit 13 per cent in October, despite predicting a prolonged recession. In the worst outlook for the economy since the 2008 banking crash, the BoE warned that the economy would shrink from September for more than a year and living standards would tumble by more than at any time in the last 60 years. Heading off criticism that it has failed to act decisively to bring down inflation, it raised interest rates to 1.75 per cent – the biggest single jump in borrowing costs for 27 years.

News agencies reported BoE officials as saying that a rise in the energy price cap to an expected £3,500 in October would be the main reason for the jump in inflation to 13 per cent – its highest since 1980 – although the continuing supply chain disruption hitting global trade was another major factor in pushing up prices.

The longest recession since 2008 would begin by the end of this year, it added, with the economy contracting for five consecutive quarters to the end of 2023. The extended downturn is expected to push the unemployment rate from 3.8 per cent to 5.5 per cent by 2024, and will feature a five per cent fall in living standards next year as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices. The bank said gross domestic product would contract by 2.1 per cent over five consecutive quarters to leave the UK growth rate negative in both 2023 and 2024. The bank’s governor, Andrew Bailey, said restrictions on Russian gas supplies were largely to blame for the recent rises in prices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FCMB to uplift women entrepreneurs with $50m AfDB loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Women empowered businesses and local enterprises involved in agribusiness, manufacturing, health care and renewable energy will have access to long term funding from First City Monument Bank (FCMB), courtesy of a $50 million credit facility from the African Development Bank (AfDB). The $50 million credit line will narrow the lending gap to underserved segments and […]
Business

NCC to Media: We need your support for effective report

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has appealed to the media to render the needed support for effective report of telecoms industry. The agency made the appeal during a workshop recently organised for the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA), Abuja chapter. According to the Agency, the workshop is organised to keep Nigerian journalists who specialise […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak, records N7bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market’s key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.03 per cent to halt days of gaining streak as profit taking hits the market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica