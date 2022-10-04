Metro & Crime

Bank of Industry’s former MD, others to be arraigned Nov. 23

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The absence of the former Managing Director (MD), Bank of Industry (BoI), Rasheed Olaoluwa, and three others, Tuesday frustrated their planned arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja.

Others expected to be docked before the judge, include: Sadat Abdullahi Aliyu, Mr Chibundu Edozie, and BGL Capital Limited.

They are to face 13 counts bordering on the alleged sale of BoI shares as slammed against them by the anti-graft agency.

In addressing the court, the Commission’s lawyer, Kehinde Adetoye, said though the case was slated for arraignment, the defendants were duly contacted that their arrangement would come up in court.

The counsel equally informed the judge that the defendants were granted administrative bail in 2020, and ought to be in court for their arrangement.

In his response, Olabode Iranloye, counsel to the 2nd defendant (Sadat Abdullahi Aliyu) tendered an apology for the absence of his client and gave the assurance that the defendants would be in court at the next adjourned date to take their plea.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDDC: Group warns against ethnic-infused struggles, ‘pull-him-down syndrome’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Ibom Patriots, a group of professionals and eminent indigenes of Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to the people of the Niger Delta to always ensure equity and brotherliness in relating with one another. The call was made against the backdrop of criticisms that trailed the recent appointment of Barr. Effiong Akwa […]
Metro & Crime

Delta tanker explosion death rises to 95 Dominic

Posted on Author Adewole

eath toll in the fuel tanker explosion in Delta State has risen to almost 100. No fewer than 95 hawkers were said to have died in the fire accompanying the explosion from a 44,000-litre tanker ferrying petroleum product on the ever-busy Benin-Sapele Expressway. The accident occurred on Wednesday. The victims included pork meat, popcorn, banana, […]
Metro & Crime

Cholera: Three dead, 12 hospitalised in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Three persons have been confirmed dead and 12 hospitalised in a cholera outbreak in Amachi-Igwebuike village, Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The state’s Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Richard Nnabu confirmed the outbreak. He, however, said, the disease has been brought under control. Nnabu, who briefed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica