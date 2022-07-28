Metro & Crime

Bank official, robber killed in Abia bullion van attack, 3 policemen injured

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed Tuesday’s attack on a bullion van and killing of a bank official by gunmen on the Umuahia axis of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Umuahia yesterday. Ogbonna stated that the in cident happened around 1:13 p.m. at Ntigha junction, near Umuahia. He said that the bullion van conveying cash from a new generation bank in Aba to Umuahia ran into the blockade mounted by the suspected robbers.

The police spokesman stated that the van was being escorted by six mobile policemen attached to 28 PMF Umuahia and Counter-terrorist Unit Base 4, Aba, when the incident happened. He stated that the robbers opened fire at the bullion van, thus forcing the driver to swerve into the bush. Ogbonna further disclosed that the driver escaped, while the bank’s cash officer was shot dead. He said that one of the gunmen was neutralised during the gun battle that ensued between them and the police. Ogbonna also stated that an AK 47 rifle, with ammunition laden in three magazines strapped together and belonging to the hoodlums, was re-covered.

He said that three of the escort policemen, who sustained gunshot injuries, were immediately rushed to the hospital, adding that the remains of the bank official and the hoodlum had been deposited at a morgue. The police spokesman explained that investigation into the incident had commenced. He appealed to the public and proprietors of medical facilities in and outside Abia to report any person seen or presented with suspected gunshot injuries to the police or any other security agency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

11 burnt to death in Ebonyi auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Eleven persons were on Monday burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Ayaragu axis of Afikpo/Okigwe Expressway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State involving 18-seater bus with registration number MUS938XA. The Abia Line Network Company Ltd was conveying 14 passengers from Umuahia, Abia State when the incident occurred. It […]
Metro & Crime

Ikeja Electric schedules all customers for metering under National Mass Metering Programme

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ikeja Electric (IE) Plc says all unmetered customers under its business unit, have now been scheduled for metering under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP). Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, IE, confirmed the development in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Lagos. According to Ofulue, a total of 106,000 customers of […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of new VC for LASU

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU). Professor Olatunji-Bello was appointed following recommendation by the Joint Committee of Council and Senate of LASU in accordance with the LASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica