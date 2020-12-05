Arts & Entertainments

Bank, oil firm boost BEETA Playwright Competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as entry for 4th edition closes Dec 28

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF), led by delectable actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, has announced the fourth edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition. This competition was instrumental in bringing to limelight plays such as ‘Our Son the Minister’ by Paul Ugbede, ‘Jagagba’ by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim and ‘Daughters of the East’ by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe, with the playwrights already experiencing enormous success.

Since inception, BEETA Playwright Competition has received over 1,000 entries and participation from 30 states in Nigeria and the Diaspora community including countries like U.S., U.K., Japan, Canada, Ghana, Italy, and Germany.

The plays have all been produced by BUAF in different states across Nigeria and participated as part of University Campus Outreach. “The competition aims to find new voices in the literary genre of drama among Nigerian young playwrights. For the fourth edition, the theme is ‘Through the Ashes We Rise – Stories of Hope and Resilience in a New Nigeria’. “BUAF is therefore calling for drama entries from young playwrights. It is open to indigenous playwrights between ages 18-40.

The deadline for all entries is December 28, 2020,” Graham-Douglas said in statement made available to Saturday Telegraph. The top 10 finalists will be treated to a writing bootcamp, with a winner emerging at the grand finale event. The best playwright will win N1 million, a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and the play produced by BUAF.

It will also be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach, which will see the play performed in selected universities. According to her, an esteemed panel of Judges for the competition includes award-winning playwright and Professor of Theatre Arts, Ahmed Yerima as chairman, culture/film journalist and arts administrator, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, veteran actress and producer, Ego Boyo, theatre producer and writer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, director and actor, Kenneth Uphopho, and publisher/ bookseller, Ibiso Graham-Douglas. She added: “For this 4th edition, BUAF is partnering once again with Union Bank Plc, as high-ranking representatives of the bank not only recognise how invaluable the arts is to preserving and showcasing culture and history, but are also committed to developing talent in Nigeria. “Also, Shell Petroleum Develop-ment Company is partnering with BUAF and expresses its commitment to enriching lives in the communities it is operating.”

She further stated that entries should be submitted at www. beetauniversal.org, stressing that he competition was also supported by Paperworth Books Limited, Olajide & Oyewole LLP along with media support from The Guardian Nigeria, YNaija.com, Syncity and Bagus NG. Known for her roles in movies, plays and TV shows such as ‘Flower Girl’, ‘Shuga’, ‘Closer’, ‘Saro’, ‘For Coloured Girls’, ‘Suru L’ere’, ‘Lunch Time Heroes’, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, ‘Legacy’ and ‘The Battleground’, Graham-Douglas, as the founder of the Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF), supports an arts organisation focused on promoting the arts through production and education.

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation has produced over 20 plays and has created opportunities for many artisans. BUAF has been the official theatre partner for the UNESCO “Port-Harcourt world book capital 2014-2015” and in the past was affiliated with ‘Fela On Broad Way’ show when it toured Nigeria.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Politician sneaks out of zoom meeting after placing picture on camera

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A politician in Mexico has been accused of using a photograph to fake her attendance during a Zoom meeting.   Mexico City congresswoman Valentina Batres Guadarrama was caught on camera sneaking out of the meeting after using a photo of herself to pretend like she was still there According to Mexico News Daily, Ms Guadarrama […]
Arts & Entertainments

Yemi Alade slams those who blame women when men cheat

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist, Yemi Alade has slammed those who always go about blaming women after their partners cheat. In a series of tweets posted via her Twitter page, the music star said no matter how good you are, you will never be enough for some people. “Don’t people realise that no matter […]
Arts & Entertainments

BIG BROTHER NAIJA: I got trolled viciously for eating too much in the house –Eric

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Eric Akhigbe Oshiokhai remains one of the most memorable housemates from the just concluded fifth season of Big Brother Naija though he wasn’t able to scale beyond the third week on the reality TV show. He tells YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the dynamics of him exiting the show early, the Lilo connection, Laycon’s win and his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: