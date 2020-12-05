Bank, oil firm boost BEETA Playwright Competition

…as entry for 4th edition closes Dec 28

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF), led by delectable actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, has announced the fourth edition of the Beeta Playwright Competition. This competition was instrumental in bringing to limelight plays such as ‘Our Son the Minister’ by Paul Ugbede, ‘Jagagba’ by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim and ‘Daughters of the East’ by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe, with the playwrights already experiencing enormous success.

Since inception, BEETA Playwright Competition has received over 1,000 entries and participation from 30 states in Nigeria and the Diaspora community including countries like U.S., U.K., Japan, Canada, Ghana, Italy, and Germany.

The plays have all been produced by BUAF in different states across Nigeria and participated as part of University Campus Outreach. “The competition aims to find new voices in the literary genre of drama among Nigerian young playwrights. For the fourth edition, the theme is ‘Through the Ashes We Rise – Stories of Hope and Resilience in a New Nigeria’. “BUAF is therefore calling for drama entries from young playwrights. It is open to indigenous playwrights between ages 18-40.

The deadline for all entries is December 28, 2020,” Graham-Douglas said in statement made available to Saturday Telegraph. The top 10 finalists will be treated to a writing bootcamp, with a winner emerging at the grand finale event. The best playwright will win N1 million, a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and the play produced by BUAF.

It will also be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach, which will see the play performed in selected universities. According to her, an esteemed panel of Judges for the competition includes award-winning playwright and Professor of Theatre Arts, Ahmed Yerima as chairman, culture/film journalist and arts administrator, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, veteran actress and producer, Ego Boyo, theatre producer and writer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, director and actor, Kenneth Uphopho, and publisher/ bookseller, Ibiso Graham-Douglas. She added: “For this 4th edition, BUAF is partnering once again with Union Bank Plc, as high-ranking representatives of the bank not only recognise how invaluable the arts is to preserving and showcasing culture and history, but are also committed to developing talent in Nigeria. “Also, Shell Petroleum Develop-ment Company is partnering with BUAF and expresses its commitment to enriching lives in the communities it is operating.”

She further stated that entries should be submitted at www. beetauniversal.org, stressing that he competition was also supported by Paperworth Books Limited, Olajide & Oyewole LLP along with media support from The Guardian Nigeria, YNaija.com, Syncity and Bagus NG. Known for her roles in movies, plays and TV shows such as ‘Flower Girl’, ‘Shuga’, ‘Closer’, ‘Saro’, ‘For Coloured Girls’, ‘Suru L’ere’, ‘Lunch Time Heroes’, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, ‘Legacy’ and ‘The Battleground’, Graham-Douglas, as the founder of the Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF), supports an arts organisation focused on promoting the arts through production and education.

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation has produced over 20 plays and has created opportunities for many artisans. BUAF has been the official theatre partner for the UNESCO “Port-Harcourt world book capital 2014-2015” and in the past was affiliated with ‘Fela On Broad Way’ show when it toured Nigeria.

