Bank-Olemoh, Ovuede exhort students at Chrisland valedictory service

The Senior Special Assistant on Education to President Muhammadu Buhari, Obafela Bank- Olemoh, and a Director at Chevron Corporations with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Engineer Monday Ovuede, have advised graduating students of Chrisland Secondary Schools to be focused and intentional with their plans as they set out for life in tertiary institutions. Chrisland Schools, at the weekend held a joint valedictory service for 327 graduating students of Chrisland Secondary Schools in Lagos and Abuja. The valedictory service with the theme; ‘Equipped to Excel’ was also a celebration of students who showed outstanding qualities throughout their secondary years. Addressing the students, Bank-Olemoh advised them to take life more seriously and be intentional in their plans. He cited examples of Nelson Mandela, Winfrey Oprah and Martin Luther King Jr., who became national heroes and global icons through their meticulous planning and commitment.

 

