Bank restates commitment to AfCFTA

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has said the bank is prepared to partner with other organizations to explore the opportunities available in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Akinwuntan, who stated this at an event in Lagos, pointed out that the pan-African bank was set up primarily for the economic integration and development of Africa, stressing that the bank was ready to deploy its capacity, platform and network to achieve the AfCFTA objectives.
According to him, “naturally for us as a pan-African bank, we are set up to support the economic integration and development of Africa. We have a commitment, capacity, network to support the realization of AfCFTA objectives.
“We understand the regulatory environments, cultures and have the technology and innovation platforms. We will support Fintech to push Africa to benefit from the global market.”

