Bank robbery: Oyo hunters kill 4 robbers, as mobile policeman dies in gun duel

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Four armed robbers who attacked a branch of a first generation bank branch in the Okeho community of Kajola area of Oyo State Wednesday met their dead end as local hunters engaged them in a gun duel and killed them.
However, a mobile police officer was unfortunately reported to have been killed during the incident.
New Telegraph learnt that the robbers attacked the bank around 4.30 p.m and a police station opposite. They were said to be seven in number and they used dynamite to damage the entrance to gain access to the bank.
Accounts had it that four of the armed robbers were killed, three of them escaped from the scene. Those killed were set ablaze by the angry mob.
Some of the residents of the community commended the hunters for their efforts and urged the government to encourage them in maintaining local security in the state.
When contacted over the incident, the police image maker, Gbenga Fadeyi (SP) said the Command was gathering information about the incident and would give details later.

