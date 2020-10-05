Business

Bank rolls out activities to celebrate Nigeria @60

Heritage Bank Plc has rolled out several activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, the lender announced in a press release at the weekend.

 

According to the statement, the bank held an online competition for customers to make videos recitation of them presenting the “National Pledge” in pidgin English with the four best videos winning a total cash prize of N1million.

 

The lender also said its staff are expected to recite the pledge in front of the national flag, in all their different units and Experience Centres, while wearing clothes with touch of green to office for certain period of time. Commenting on the activities, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo, said that as a bank that places much importance and value on the country’s national heritage.

 

He said: “We want to remind Nigerians of their loyalty and commitment to the nation; thereby imbibe the patriotic spirit in citizens that despite the challenges, it has been 60years of dignity and pride as individuals, who together, make up this great country called Nigeria.”

 

According to him, reciting the national pledge in pidgin language will help invoke in every individual, national pride, devotion and sense of attachment to the country. He said: “We are not just excited, but we are also reflecting on what our commitment as individuals have been to our great country Nigeria.

 

Looking inwards at our journey over the last 60 years, we believe as an institution that this is the best time to reflect on the National Pledge and what it means to us as a nation.

