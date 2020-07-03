Bank security guard, two others held for fraud

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three suspected fraudsters who specialise in defrauding innocent Nigerians by using bank details obtained through SIM swaps and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

The suspects – Michael Damhindi (36), a security guard of First Bank, North Bank area, Makurdi, Chidi Emmanuel Aniekwe (32) and Terhemba Iorhen (35) – were arrested by the Makurdi Zonal office of the EFCC. The Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Dele Oyewale, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested at First Bank, North Bank area of Makurdi metropolis. According to him, their modus operandi is to station themselves around ATM machines to help those who want to withdraw money. Oyewale said items recovered from the suspects included one Mazda Millennia car, 31 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names, 10 smartphones, nine Nokia phones, two laptops, 16 starter SIM packs, different kinds of SIM cards of various networks, one GLO modem, one flash drive and fake currency notes. He said the suspects would be changed to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

