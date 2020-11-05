Bank seeks more fintech, lenders, telcos pact

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has said that more collaboration is needed between Fintech, banks, and telecommunications companies to spur markets in health, agriculture, education, transportation, fashion and creative industry, commodities, and capital markets. Akinwuntan, who stated this in his keynote address at the on-going Nigeria Fintech Week, maintained that for Nigeria Fintechs to accelerate positive disruption for value, there is a strong need to develop talents, solve problem beyond payments, monetize data and challenge the status quo.

Specifically, he made a case for the establishment of a digital school of Fintech to groom talents, deepen skills for businesses and grow knowledge of the financial services industry. He added that the industry is sitting on a trove of data as big data can be leveraged to create values for customers including adopting superior user experience, and Interface for affordable payment and improved credit access. According to him, “we must take the lead to introduce a continent-wide Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Global Standing Instruction (GSI) for Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) agreement, champion blockchain for cross-border payments in agriculture, education, and the government i.e. leveraging technology for better productivity.”

He also emphasised that stakeholders must look at The Ecobank managing director also stated that with a pan-African reach, award-winning capabilities, and a customer base of over 25 million, Ecobank is enabling and partnering with Fintech platforms across the continent.

He noted that Ecobank’s flagship pan African switch connects countries where it operates across Africa, adding that this centralized switch allows easy integration, enabling instant transfers between 33 African countries, while offering real-time settlement across Africa in 18 local currencies.

