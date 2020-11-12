Bank shines at digital jurist awards

Ecobank Nigeria emerged lender with the “Best Digital Touchpoints” in Nigeria at the virtual Digital Jurists (formerly Web Jurist) 2020 awards, held during a breakfast session of the Nigeria – South Africa Chamber of Commerce Webinar last week in Lagos, according to a press release.

The lender also beat other nominees from among 22 commercial banks to win the “Best Web Portal” in the Commercial Banks category. The pan African bank’s website was also nominated for the “Best Website award.” The annual prestigious awards which started in 2001 is organized by Phillips Consulting.

The Digital Touchpoints award which is a combination of Web Portal, Social Media and Mobile App are assessed against six criteria including User Interface, Performance, Security, Customer Experience, Customer Engagement and Content.

