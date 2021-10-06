Metro & Crime

Bank staff conspires with another to rob self of N3m

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a staff of a microfinance bank, Olagoke Dare for allegedly conspiring with another person to rob himself of N3million belonging to his employer.

Olagoke, a staff of Abestone Microfinance Bank in Abeokuta, the state capital was arrested after his co-worker, Mary Agbejo foiled the robbery operation, leading to the arrest of his accomplice, one Idowu Tunde.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ibara Divisional Headquarters,  that armed robbers have attacked the duo of Olagoke Dare and Mary Agbejo while coming out from a commercial bank at Oke-Ilewo area, where they had gone to withdraw money.

 

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ibara Division, SP Segun Ajao mobilised his men and moved to the scene where one Idowu Tunde was arrested with the assistant of members of the public,” Oyeyemi said.

 

He added, that the suspect, during interrogation told the police that, it was Olagoke Dare who provided him with a fake gun and also informed him that his employer will be sending him and one other person to withdraw the sum of N3million and that they should come and rob them of the money.

 

“He (the suspect) confessed further that while Dare and his other colleague were in the bank, he was already hiding in their car which was deliberately left open by Dare in accordance with their plan.

 

“While they got into the car, Idowu Tunde explained that he came out suddenly from the back seat and pointed the gun to the lady who was in possession of the money.

 

“But the lady noticed that the gun did not look original consequent upon which she dragged the gun with him and raised alarm.

 

“It was the alarm that attracted people who pursued them and called the police,” the PPRO said.

 

He disclosed that, the acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the two suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

