Bank stocks gain N153bn in November

Investors in banks quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative gain of about N153 billion during the month of November 2020 following fair Q3 reports released by some lenders.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded a gain of N153 billion or 5.82 per cent to close at N2.786 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of November as against opening figure of N2.633 trillion at the beginning of trading on November 1.

Market watchers believe the investors are taking position on banks’ stocks following expectation of fair third quarter results.

According to reports, market experts are optimistic that the banking segment of the Nigerian stock market would always give their shareholders reasons to smile, especially if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) addresses an important issue, which is the policy on non-performing loans.

Mohamed Abu Basha, Head of Macro Economy, EFG Hermes, explained that the banking segment would yield more returns to shareholders if CBN introduces more lenient policies to the banking sector.

For instance, Fidelity Bank Plc sustained its impressive run of financial performance with a strong 3rd quarter results for the year, released Monday at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Details of the results show improvements in key indices though gross earnings dropped marginally by 3.7 per cent from N161.1 billion in 2019 to N155 billion. Profits were, however, up by 3.6 per cent, closing at a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N21.3 billion whilst Profits After Tax (PAT) rose by seven per cent from N19 billion to N20.4 billion in the period under review.

In other indices, Customer Deposits, Net Loans and Total Assets grew in double digits. Total Assets grew by 21 per cent from N2.1 billion in 2019 to N2.5 billion; Customer Deposits were up by 22.3 per cent from N1.23 billion to N1.5 billion whilst Net Loans rose by 12 per cent from N1.12 billion to N1.27 billion to cap the good outing by the top lender.

“Our nine months results reflect our resilient business model, particularly in a very challenging operating environment. We worked closely with our customers to gradually recover from the economic impact of the pandemic and the attendant effect of the lockdown” said Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo

He explained that the drop in Gross Earnings was due to the decline in interest and similar income caused by lower yields and drop in fee income.

“Net fee income declined by N1.3 billion largely due to a reduction in FX related income on account of the revaluation gains recorded in H1’20. Digital Banking,

however, continued to gain traction as we now have 52.3 per cent of our customers enrolled on the mobile/internet banking products from 47.4 per cent in 2019FY and 88.2 per cent of customer-induced transactions are done on digital platforms. Similarly, digital banking income increased by 20.0 per cent quarter on quarter due to improved adoption by customers and new services migrated to our digital channels,” he stated.

“Fidelity Bank has over the years implemented a retail digital banking strategy and that has continued to deliver, with the bank on course to achieving the 7th consecutive year of double digits growth.

“The growth in Savings Deposits accounted for 40.2 per cent of total growth in in Customer Deposits and Savings Deposits now represent 25.7 per cent of total deposits, up from 22.3 per cent in 2019.” he enthused.”

He further disclosed that the bank had disbursed over N50 billion in intervention funds to customers in critical sectors, in the last three months, to kick-start the economy after the lockdown and was quite optimistic about finishing the year strongly.

“We will continue to monitor and pro-actively manage evolving risks as business activities improve and look forward to delivering another set of resilient results in the remaining quarter of 2020FY,” Okonkwo noted.

