Banker, Ibukun Awosika debuts in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’

An all-new teaser for Kunle Afolayan’s widely anticipated movie, ‘Citation’ is out and its already star-studded cast adds a new face. The official teaser unveils popular businesswoman and Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), Ibukun Awosika, alongside Temi Otedola, Joke Silva, Adjetey Anang, Jimmy Jean Louis, Gabriel Afolayan and Ini Edo. Afolayan confirmed Awosika joined the film’s cast weeks before the latest teaser debut while revealing that her selection was inspired by a dream he had.

‘Citation’ follows the story of Moremi, a young postgraduate student who experiences sexual harassment from a lecturer. A release date is yet to be confirmed but the ace filmmaker confirmed to Saturday Telegraph months ago that the college drama was originally set for an August 2020 debut

BBNaija: Erica will accept if I pressure her – Laycon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has said that if he continues to pressure his love interest, Erica, she will give in. This is despite the growing sexual attraction between Erica and her deputy, Kiddwaya. In a chit chat with fellow housemates, Bright O and Praise, Laycon insinuated that if he pressures Erica more she would […]
BEYOND BORDERS: The cinematic bond between Nigeria and Ghana

Beyond our often contentious claim on who has the best jollof rice, Nigerians and Ghanaians also connect on the cinema they enjoy. This connection is however laced with a little element of professional jealousy over time. Most Nigerians who grew up in the later part of the last decade would remember being treated to films […]
I'm an actor, not a ritualist, says Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to the comments on social media about his recent video based on the #Don'tLeaveMe challenge. The movie star in a video shared via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, slammed those who can't stop talking about his past roles in Nollywood movies. Kanayo's statement came after […]

