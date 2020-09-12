Banker, Ibukun Awosika debuts in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’

An all-new teaser for Kunle Afolayan’s widely anticipated movie, ‘Citation’ is out and its already star-studded cast adds a new face. The official teaser unveils popular businesswoman and Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), Ibukun Awosika, alongside Temi Otedola, Joke Silva, Adjetey Anang, Jimmy Jean Louis, Gabriel Afolayan and Ini Edo. Afolayan confirmed Awosika joined the film’s cast weeks before the latest teaser debut while revealing that her selection was inspired by a dream he had.

‘Citation’ follows the story of Moremi, a young postgraduate student who experiences sexual harassment from a lecturer. A release date is yet to be confirmed but the ace filmmaker confirmed to Saturday Telegraph months ago that the college drama was originally set for an August 2020 debut

