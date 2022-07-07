Business

Bankers, academics to peruse governance at book launch

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Contemporary issues in governance, economy and trade will take centre stage in Lagos on Friday, July 8, as banking and finance experts and academics, including President of AfriximBank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, launch a festschrift, titled: “The New Normal As Option for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.” The 20-chapter book written in honour of former Vice President of African Development Bank and pioneer Prochancellor of Glorious Vision University, Chief Bisi Ogunjobi, will assess such issues like budget financing, trade restriction, human capital development, governance and COVID-19 policy response plan. Other issues to be interrogated are sustainable public economic recovery in Nigeria, security, globalisation and social justice, fallow state of Africa, foreign direct investment and AfriximBank as catalyst for intra-Africa trade and investment.

 

Our Reporters

