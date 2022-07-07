Bankers, academics to peruse governance at book launch

Contemporary issues in governance, economy and trade will take centre stage in Lagos on Friday, July 8, as banking and finance experts and academics, including President of AfriximBank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, launch a festschrift, titled: “The New Normal As Option for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.” The 20-chapter book written in honour of former Vice President of African Development Bank and pioneer Prochancellor of Glorious Vision University, Chief Bisi Ogunjobi, will assess such issues like budget financing, trade restriction, human capital development, governance and COVID-19 policy response plan. Other issues to be interrogated are sustainable public economic recovery in Nigeria, security, globalisation and social justice, fallow state of Africa, foreign direct investment and AfriximBank as catalyst for intra-Africa trade and investment.
Port users decry clumsy cargo examination
The slow pace of examination at the seaports has led to inefficiency and cargo diversion to neighbouring countries, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Plans by the Federal Government to eliminate delay in inspection of goods at the port have not been achieved since the ports were concessioned in 2006. In 2017, government planned to acquire 10 new […]
Evaluating dangers of regulatory interference
Nigeria is at the edge of other missteps with so many calls and pronouncements from politicians on aviation activity control even as the regulator, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), remains strong and more effective in its functions. WOLE SHADARE writes Global aviation bodies lend voices Sometimes in June 2021, the International Air […]
WCRD: Highlighting NCC’s consumer protection regulation
Against the backdrop of the recently celebrated World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD), Nigeria’s telecom regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the over 60 million unique telecoms consumers in the country. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Nigeria recently joined the rest of the world to mark the 2021 World Consumer Rights Day […]
