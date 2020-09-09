Bankers’ Committee launches cybersecurity, fraud awareness initiative

The Bankers’ Committee, on Monday, launched its cybersecurity & fraud awareness campaign, called “Moni Sense,” to educate the general public on protecting themselves against cyber fraud and scams.

Speaking on the initiative, Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee (FLPE), Mr. Emeka Emuwa, said: “Fraudsters and scammers continually devise new ways to deceive the unsuspecting public, usually to lure them to inadvertently disclose confidential bank information.

“We encourage Nigerians to always be cautious and ignore any text message, phone call, or email asking to update your bank information, provide sensitive bank details, disclose online banking details, debit card numbers, bank verification number (BVN) or PIN to anyone.”

Given that financial literacy and public enlightenment are a critical pillar of the Bankers’ Committee mandate, initiatives, such as the cybersecurity & fraud awareness campaign, are critical to the goal of increasing the number of financially included citizens in the country.

