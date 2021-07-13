Metro & Crime

Bankers forge NIN, steal N52m from customer’s account

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three bankers over allegations bordering on conspiracy, stealing, forgery and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N51,978, 883. 37.

 

The suspects, Kagha Emmanuel Uchenna, Okoro Chinasom Davidson and Egbogu Emmanuel Obiora, were employees of one of the new generation banks in Nsukka, Enugu State.

 

The trio allegedly forged the signature and National Identification Number (NIN) of a customer to perpetrate the crime.

 

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday. Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested on July 7, by operatives attached to the Lagos zonal office of the commission.

 

He said: “Investigations revealed that the trio forged the signature and National Identification Management (NIM) number slip of the customer, activated his mobile banking application and fraudulently withdrew the money.

 

“The suspects, who were arrested on July 7, 2021 at the Nsukka, Enugu branch of the bank, have volunteered statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

