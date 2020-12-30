Banking agents cash in on ATM cash shortage

Business is booming for banking agents, generally called operators of Point of Sale (POS) terminals, in these parts due to shortage of cash in Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) being experienced in major cities, such as Lagos, during this yuletide season, findings by New Telegraph show.

New Telegraph gathered that the PoS operators- retailers authorized to perform various banking services on behalf of banks and financial institutions-are taking advantage of the challenges that bank customers in many parts of Lagos are currently facing in trying to make cash withdrawals from ATMs to significantly hike their charges, sometimes by as much as 1,000 per cent.

A bank customer, who gave her name as Julie, told New Telegraph correspondent how a POS operator, whose stall is located close to the offices of a popular interstate transport company in Lagos, recently charged passengers, who were desperate to purchase bus tickets for a trip to the eastern part of the country, as much as N2000 for a transaction which, going by the official tariff, ought not have cost more than N200.

She said: “The PoS operator knew that the transport company did not have sufficient buses to take all the passengers that besieged its offices on that day, so there was a scramble by the passengers to make payment to be able to secure a seat, thus forcing many of them to patronise the operator.”

The bank customer said she suspected that there was some form of collusion between the PoS operator and the transport company, as the latter appeared only ready to attend to passengers who patronised the former.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had last week reported the Acting Director, Corporate Communications at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, as saying that the apex bank was going to investigate the current shortage of cash in ATMs, which, according to the news outlet, is being attributed in some quarters to the boom in the agent banking business.

Stressing that ATMs were introduced to ease the suffering of the people, Nwanisobi described as “preposterous” insinuations that the apex bank conspired with banks to ensure there was no money in the machines.

He was quoted as saying “it is highly preposterous for anyone to say that CBN connived with banks to deprive people of their money this season. The primary purpose, for which ATMs were introduced, is to ease the sufferings of Nigerians and to make banking easier and convenient.

I assure the public that CBN will investigate the matter.” Industry sources said that although members of the public, who complain of being ripped off by unscrupulous PoS operators, could report to the bank that engaged such agents, this has not put a stop to the behavior.

According to the head of operations at a Tier 2 bank branch, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the issue persists because apart from the fact that people, who complain about the problem hardly take it up with the financial institutions involved, the PoS operators feel justified in unilaterally hiking their charges because they claim they have to cover operating costs.

“Yes, banks know a lot of the agents usually don’t comply with the charges listed in the “agency banking tariff and revenue share” guide that they are given when they are engaged for the business, but un- less there is a report against an agent, the bank cannot take any action,” the official said.

He pointed out that many of the PoS operators complained that they were also having difficulties making cash withdrawals at this time and that it was okay for them hike their fees to compensate for the efforts they put into trying to satisfy customers.

New Telegraph had stated in a recent report that the reluctance of police personnel to fully resume escort service to banks in the wake of the #EndSARS crisis, coupled with the uptick in economic activity, occasioned by the Christmas rush, had worsened the shortage of cash in the banking system.

Indeed, in a bid to conserve cash, some banks are said to have resorted to not loading all their ATMs as frequently as they used to do, thus leading to long ATM queues. An authoritative industry source said that while the yuletide season usually sees an increase in cash withdrawals, the current shortage of cash in the system has been worsened by the challenges banks have been facing in trying to get Police personnel to perform cash movement duties since the end of the #EndSARS crisis.

The source said: “Following the vicious attacks that were launched on them by hoodlums during the #EndSARS crisis, most of the police personnel attached to banks for cash movement duties have not resumed for duty.

Without police escort banks cannot move cash to branches that need it; no bank will take that risk. Indeed, some banks have had to resort to engaging soldiers for that task.”

According to the bank official, the CBN, which is aware of the problem, has drastically reduced the amount of cash lenders can get from it on a daily basis and has also directed banks to encourage customers to embrace electronic payment channels for their transactions.

The official predicted that the cash shortage problem was not likely to end any time soon, as many of the police personnel are still too shaken by the catastrophic losses they suffered during the #EndSARS crisis to return to escort duties at the banks.

