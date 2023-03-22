Banking fears fade as oil prices recover after 15-month crash

Prices of oil increased yesterday, while Brent crude rose by 50 cents, or 0.7%, at $73.29 a barrel by 12:40 p.m. ET (16:40 GMT). According to Reuters, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased by 84 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.48. The development is a recovery from a 15-month crash as the rescue of Credit Suisse allayed concerns of a banking crisis that would hurt economic growth and cut fuel demand. Oil prices on Monday fell to their lowest since about December 2021. Both Brent and WTI dipped by around $3 a barrel, which is the lowest s last seen in December 2021. WTI b also fell below $65 a barrel. Both Brent and WTI lost more than 10% of their value last week, due to the ongoing banking crisis. Reuters reported yesterday that a raft of measures to stabilise the banking sector, including a UBS takeover of Credit Suisse and pledges from major central banks to boost liquidity, have helped calm investors after uncertainty about the financial system roiled markets last week.

