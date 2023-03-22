Banking fears fade as oil prices recover after 15-month crash

Prices of oil increased yesterday, while Brent crude rose by 50 cents, or 0.7%, at $73.29 a barrel by 12:40 p.m. ET (16:40 GMT). According to Reuters, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased by 84 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.48. The development is a recovery from a 15-month crash as the rescue of Credit Suisse allayed concerns of a banking crisis that would hurt economic growth and cut fuel demand. Oil prices on Monday fell to their lowest since about December 2021. Both Brent and WTI dipped by around $3 a barrel, which is the lowest s last seen in December 2021. WTI b also fell below $65 a barrel. Both Brent and WTI lost more than 10% of their value last week, due to the ongoing banking crisis. Reuters reported yesterday that a raft of measures to stabilise the banking sector, including a UBS takeover of Credit Suisse and pledges from major central banks to boost liquidity, have helped calm investors after uncertainty about the financial system roiled markets last week.
Related Articles
Bayelsa tasks NSCDC on proper investigations
Bayelsa State Government has urged the officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies in the state to always conduct proper investigations and inform the community leaders in some cases, before embarking on their operations in communities. This was as the government vowed that it would not hesitate to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UK partners Lagos on waste to energy project
The British Government at the weekend gave a seal of approval for more foreign investments in Lagos State as plans get underway for takeoff the first waste to energy plant in the state. This was even as African ENRG, a waste to energy firm revealed plans to invest between $125 and $150million to build […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Nigeria in total mess, state police feasible now –M’Belt Forum
The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has thrown its support to agitations by many Nigerians for the government at the centre to honour calls for the establishment of state police to help curb the worsening insecurity situation bedevilling the country, which they said is now in a total mess. Besides, the organisation has linked the crisis […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)