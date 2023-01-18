nngx
Banking, industrial stocks boost investors’ N192bn gain

Posted on

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) on Tuesday increased by 0.67 per cent to 52,701.31 points, according to daily market statistics from the Exchange. This marks a rise from 52,348.82 points. The market capitalisation of equities also increased by N192 billion to N28.70 trillion from N28.51 trillion.

The top performers of the day were UPDC REIT, MRS Oil & Gas Plc, Chellarams Plc, Sunu Assurance Plc, and McNichols Plc, with gains of 10.00 per cent, 9.93 per cent, 9.92 per cent, 9.63 per cent, and 6.52 per cent respectively.’

However, not all companies saw gains, with major decliners including UPDC Plc, Geregu Power Plc, Linkage Assurance Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, and PZ Cussons Plc, with losses of 6.93 per cent, 6.71 per cent, 6.38 per cent, 5.26 per cent, and 5.21 per cent respectively. A total of 21 firms saw gains in their share prices, while 15 companies saw declines. Daily trading volume on Tuesday also rose by 2.99 per cent day on day, with investors exchanging 228.49 million shares worth N4.44 billion in 3,681 deals. This marks an increase from the previous day’s 221.85 million shares valued at N3.25 billion in 5,219 deals.

Overall, the NGX ASI and market capitalisation of equities saw positive growth, with more companies experiencing gains in share price than declines. However, it is worth noting that some major decliners also saw significant losses. Investors should keep a close eye on these companies and the market as a whole in the coming days

 

