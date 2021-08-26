Banking industry’s restricted cash reserves exceeded 9.5trn in FY’20

As at FYE 2020, the banking industry’s restricted cash reserves exceeded 9.5 trillion and translated to an effective CRR of 37 per cent, according to Agusto & Co. Limited in its recently released 2021 Banking Industry Report. The rating agency noted that it was noteworthy that Nigeria has the highest reserve requirement in sub-Saharan Africa. “South Africa, Kenya and Ghana all have CRR’s of below 10 per cent. We believe the elevated CRR level moderated the Industry’s performance and liquidity position during the year under review.

“Assuming the sterile CRR were invested in treasury securities at five per cent, N482 billion would have been added to the Industry’s profit before taxation. This would have increased the Industry’s return on average equity (ROE) by 11 per cent to 31.6 per cent in the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

“The CBN’s policies targeted at lowering interest rates have persisted especially given the dire need to stimulate the economy following adversities created by the pandemic. However, given the need to moderate inflation amidst efforts to maintain a stable exchange rate, the cash reserve requirement (CRR) was increased and standardised to 27.5 per cent for both merchant and commercial banks.

The standardised CRR was implemented alongside discretionary deductions,” the agency said. According to the report, COVID-19 brought about an extraordinary test for the global community. Although the global COVID mortality rate stands low at about 2.2 per cent, casualties increased from less than 3,000 in December 2019 to about 3.9 million as at 30 June 2021. “Nigeria’s mortality rate stood comparably lower at about one per cent as at the same date. However, the local economy had its fair share of pandemic-related adversities.

Like this: Like Loading...