Banking, insurance measure of country’s devt –Sanusi

A former Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, has said that banking and insurance sectors remain the measure of any country’s financial services development. Speaking yesterday in Lagos during the third edition of NOOR Takaful cheque presentation to policy holders the former Central Bank Governor said the introduction of Islamic financial services into the Nigerian financial sector was a landmark event in the history of finance in Nigeria, and indeed a significant achievement for the benefit of Nigerians in general and Nigerian and other Muslims in particular.

“With a sense of modesty and gratefulness, I am honoured to be among those who played a leading role in its introduction. As Central Bank Governor from 2009 to 2014 the guidelines for the regulation and supervision of non-interest financial institutions were released by the CBN and the first Islamic banks were licensed. The governance organs of these institutions that set them apart from conventional ones were instituted and today we are witnessing the growth of Islamic finance as alternative and complementary system of financial intermediation for the benefit of Nigeria and the Nigerian economy.

“Takaful insurance is part of the growth trajectory of Islamic finance that was influenced by the introduction of Islamic banks and Islamic capital market entities. Its introduction is a testimony to the responsiveness of NAICOM, the insurance regulator of Nigeria. “Banking and insurance services are a measure of the development of a country’s financial services,” he said. He reaffirmed the fact that conventional insurance had not found penetration especially among Muslims in Nigeria, stressing that this is despite the fact that insurance as a concept is not foreign nor abhorrent to the teachings of Islam.

He said: “But it was shunned by Muslims due to its operational model, which was the reason why an alternative model was introduced about four and a half decades ago. “Protection of wealth is one of the fundamental objectives and higher intents of the Shari’ah. ‘Do not entrust your wealth to the feeble-minded; Allah has made it a means of support for you’. “Many verses in the Qur’an and many hadiths of the Prophet atttest to the fact that the protection of wealth is a higher intent of the Divine Law of Islam. Insurance is based on protection of wealth, therefore the need for it is a the level of necessity (al daruriyyat).”

He said based on this need and reflecting on the practice of mutuality and collectiveness that is firmly embedded in the teachings of Islam, Takaful insurance was recognised by Islamic jurists, economists and finance experts as an alternative to conventional insurance. Recalling the essence of profit sharing as practised in Islamic finance, he said quoted the Prophet as saying ‘The clan of the Al’ash’ari when they experience hunger during an expedition, or the provision of their family is about to be exhausted, each one of them would bring what he had and they will gather it together and divide it equally among themselves; they are of me and I am of them’. “This spirit of mutuality and collectiveness was given this praise of a high order by the Prophet because of its potentiality in developing several means of mutual support and guarantee based on that spirit. And one of those means is Takaful insurance.”

Like this: Like Loading...