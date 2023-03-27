Banking regulators step up scrutiny of ‘shadow’ bank exposures

Global banking regulators will increase scrutiny of how risks from systemically important shadow banks could destabilise lenders, Reuters, on Friday, reported a top banking regulator as saying. Non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFI) – known as shadow banks – also include insurers and now make up nearly half the world’s financial assets, raising concerns among central banks about threats to overall financial stability. Non-banks are regulated by securities regulators, who have rejected past attempts by central banks to impose bank-like rules on the sector Global banking and securities regulators are focusing on improving the resilience of the NBFI sector to market shocks, with proposals for open-ended funds expected in coming weeks after money market funds were addressed. “While the focus of the Committee is on the global banking system, the growth in NBFI is of importance, given the interconnections between banks and NBFIs,” Pablo Hernández de Cos, chair of the global Basel Committee, which writes bank capital rules that are applied across the world.
Related Articles
Broadband subscriptions hit 76.3m
INCREASE After months of consistent decline, broadband penetration in Nigeria increased marginally in November 2021 Penetration rises to 39.98% Subscriptions for highspeed internet, otherwise known as broadband, increased marginally in November 2021 as operators added 168,027 new subscribers. This brought the subscriptions database to 76.3 million from 76.1 million in the preceding month. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Infrastructure devt: DMO lists N250bn Sukuk bond
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has confirmed formal listing of N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk on both Exchanges- the Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. The bond, which was issued in December 2021 by debt management agency on behalf of the Federal Government, is the fourth in a series of Sovereign Sukuk to be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Drone: US investor raises $250m for hubs, wardhouses in Nigeria, others
Drone delivery start-up, Zipline, has announced that it has raised $250 million to expand its operations in Africa and the U.S. The expansion includes building hubs and warehouses in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. However, the original intention for the funding follows a surge in demand for Zipline’s services in Ghana and Rwanda, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)