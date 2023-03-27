Banking regulators step up scrutiny of ‘shadow’ bank exposures

Global banking regulators will increase scrutiny of how risks from systemically important shadow banks could destabilise lenders, Reuters, on Friday, reported a top banking regulator as saying. Non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFI) – known as shadow banks – also include insurers and now make up nearly half the world’s financial assets, raising concerns among central banks about threats to overall financial stability. Non-banks are regulated by securities regulators, who have rejected past attempts by central banks to impose bank-like rules on the sector Global banking and securities regulators are focusing on improving the resilience of the NBFI sector to market shocks, with proposals for open-ended funds expected in coming weeks after money market funds were addressed. “While the focus of the Committee is on the global banking system, the growth in NBFI is of importance, given the interconnections between banks and NBFIs,” Pablo Hernández de Cos, chair of the global Basel Committee, which writes bank capital rules that are applied across the world.

