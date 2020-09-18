Bankole blames faulty structure for Nigeria’s woes

Former Acting National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Chief Suarau Alani Bankole yesterday told Nigerians not to blame President Mohammadu Buhari for Nigeria’s woes, but a ‘faulty political structure’ on which the country operated upon. Bankole spoke at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital during the celebration of his 79th birthday.

This is coming a few days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka in separate statements blamed President Buhari for myriads of problems confronting the country, declaring that Nigeria was becoming a “failed state.” But the foremost politician and business tycoon declared that Nigeria’s Presidential system of government was designed to fail ab initio.

He said: “We don’t have any Nigeria today and our problem started since 1966. Nobody should blame President Mohammadu Buhari for anything, what has he done wrong? “The problem of Nigeria is the structure. If it is possible to go and wake up Prophet Muhammed and Jesus Christ for one to be President and the other to be Vice President to operate under the present structure and system, they will fail.

