Bankole, Nosiru, Ohaka, 15 others for Costa Rica match

Head Coach Salisu Yusuf has picked goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, utility player Dominion Ohaka and midfielder Afeez Nosiru as part of an 18-man squad to feature for Nigeria against the A team of Costa Rica in an international friendly in San Jose next week.

The Super Eagles will confront the Senior National Team of Costa Rica in a prestigious international friendly in the country’s capital on 9th November. NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport told thenff.com that the three-time African champions have been invited to the central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. Yusuf picked goalkeepers Bankole and Nathaniel Nwosu (U23 team first choice), defenders Daniel Bameyi, Chidiebere Nwobodo and Evans Ogbonda, midfielders Nosiru and Qudus Akanni and forwards Sunday Faleye and Edidiong Ezekiel, among others. The game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8pm Costa Rica time on Wednesday, 9th November (which is 3am, 10th November in Nigeria).

The Nigeria team has been training at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan for the past week, and is scheduled to fly out of the country to Costa Rica on Saturday, 5th November. EAGLES FOR COSTA RICA Kayode Bankole, Nathaniel Nwosu, Daniel Bameyi, Samuel Kalu, Chidiebere Nwobodo, Mustapha Jibrin, Evans Ogbonda, Afeez Nosiru, Samson Paul, Daniel Wotlai, Ezekiel Edidiong, Dominion Ohaka, Qudus Akanni, Shina Akinniran, Sunday Faleye, Jerry Alex, Isaiah Ejeh, Suleiman Garba

 

Our Reporters

