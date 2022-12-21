News

Bankole, others for BBHS Centenary anniversary colloquium

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Dimeji Sabur Bankole, has been listed as one of the dignitaries expected at the centenary anniversary colloquium of the famous Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS), Abeokuta. According to the Centennial Committee of the BBHS Old Boys’ Association, the colloquium, billed to hold in the school on January 19, 2023, is part of the week-long activities lined up for the celebration of 100 years of the school’s existence and has as topic ‘The Role of Education in 21st Century Nigerian Development: BBHS Adventure’.

Bankole, an old boy of the school, will be joined by other eminent old boys and dignitaries for the centenary celebrations, which will begin January 16 and climax on 23 January, Founder’s Day of the school. According to the anniversary programme of activities, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, also an old boy; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), are among the dignitaries expected during the celebrations. Obasanjo is scheduled to deliver the Legacy Lecture, titled “BBHS Value”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NLNG names Adimora-Ezigbo Literature Prize Board chair as 2021 cycle begins

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has announced the appointment of Akachi Adimora- Ezeigbo, Emeritus Professor of English at the University of Lagos, as the chairperson of the Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Literature to flag off the 2021 cycle of the competition. The new Board assumed duty on Wednesday as 202 entries in […]
News

Exclusive interview with Jesse McInnes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the fast-paced, technology-driven world of today, it is more critical than ever to adapt and evolve with the uncertain. When it comes to taking advantage of the digital boom, Jesse McInnes got a head-start sooner than most others. It pays significantly to discover your passions and options as young as possible, and Jesse McInnes […]
News

Kalu: ‘Abaribe has no reason to incite IPOB against me’

Posted on Author Reporter

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has responded to reports circulating in the media that the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe incited members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to attack his country home in Igbere, Abia State Opera news recently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica