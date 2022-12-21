Bankole, others for BBHS Centenary anniversary colloquium

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Dimeji Sabur Bankole, has been listed as one of the dignitaries expected at the centenary anniversary colloquium of the famous Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS), Abeokuta. According to the Centennial Committee of the BBHS Old Boys’ Association, the colloquium, billed to hold in the school on January 19, 2023, is part of the week-long activities lined up for the celebration of 100 years of the school’s existence and has as topic ‘The Role of Education in 21st Century Nigerian Development: BBHS Adventure’.

Bankole, an old boy of the school, will be joined by other eminent old boys and dignitaries for the centenary celebrations, which will begin January 16 and climax on 23 January, Founder’s Day of the school. According to the anniversary programme of activities, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, also an old boy; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), are among the dignitaries expected during the celebrations. Obasanjo is scheduled to deliver the Legacy Lecture, titled “BBHS Value”.

