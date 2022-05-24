Bankole to chair 26th media summit

Chief Executive of Finchglow Travels, Mr. Bernard Bankole, has been named as the chairman of the 26th annual League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) conference scheduled for July 28, 2022. This is just as other chief executive officers of all the agencies in the aviation industry have confirmed their participation at the forthcoming event.

Bernard who is also the Chairman of the Association of Aviation Training Organisations in Nigeria (AATON), in an interview with LAAC Conference Committee in Lagos, agreed to chair the event with the theme, ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’ No fewer than 250 participants are expected at the conference.

A statement signed by the Secretary, Planning Committee, LAAC, Albinus Chiedu at the weekend, stated that apart from Bernard, other major industry stakeholders and players have also confirmed their participation at the conference, which would be held virtually and physically.

