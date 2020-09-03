‘Bankroll’, ‘Stupid’ as words of nemesis

When the Cross River Correspondent of Daily Trust Newspaper, Eyo Charles woke up that fateful day he had no premonition of any kind that his use of the word ‘bankroll’ was going to fetch him some problems. He did not know that the man he was going to meet that day, a former Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode who should appreciate what accountability means given his daily scrutiny of public officers was averse to the word probably for what he knows that he was not expecting any other person to know or look into. But journalist’s duty actually is to look into those areas you don’t want looked into so Charles was not busy bodying.

Immediately he mentioned the word bankroll in his harmless question, it triggered off the head of Fani-Kayode who himself in reaction released the word ‘stupid’ severally, that later became his own nemesis. While the poor journalist who was visibly intimidated along with his colleagues was apologizing profusely for the infuriated Fani- Kayode even though he did no wrong professionally, he was pouring more abuses on him. When the fire of the word stupid also started burning like the bankroll, it became more and the Fani-Kayode who refused to take the ‘am sorry’ plea of the journalist was also begging journalists and the nation to forgive and forget.

The big man who proudly announced his ‘bigmanism’ and his lawyer- ship status egoistically was seen begging and confessing that he failed himself and the public. Big lesson here for all about how and when to allow your oratory flourish. Hearing yourself in your oratory without allowing others to hear you can be dangerous and Fani-Kayode can now attest to that. The political marketing trip to launder some governors has since turned negative because of the word bankroll which simply means – to support a person or activity financially. The matter may end up in court where the two words will be further scrutinized.

