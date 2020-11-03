Bankruptcy: Why airlines can’t slash cost to preserve jobs – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) presented new analysis showing that the airline industry cannot slash costs sufficiently to neutralize severe cash burn to avoid bankruptcies and preserve jobs in 2021.

IATA reiterated its call for government relief measures to sustain airlines financially and avoid massive employment terminations. IATA also called for pre-flight COVID-19 testing to open borders and enable travel without quarantine.

Total industry revenues in 2021 are expected to be down 46 per cent compared to the 2019 figure of $838 billion. The previous analysis was for 2021 revenues to be down around 29 per cent compared to 2019.

This was based on expectations for a demand recovery commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020. Recovery has been delayed, however, owing to new COVID-19 outbreaks, and government mandated travel restrictions including border closings and quarantine measures. IATA expects full year 2020 traffic to be down 66% compared to 2019, with December demand down 68%.

“The fourth quarter of 2020 will be extremely difficult and there is little indication the first half of 2021 will be significantly better, so long as borders remain closed and/or arrival quarantines remain in place.

Without additional government financial relief, the median airline has just 8.5 months of cash remaining at current burn rates. And we can’t cut costs fast enough to catch up with shrunken revenues,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

He said although airlines have taken drastic steps to reduce costs, he disclosed that around 50% of airlines’ costs are fixed or semi-fixed, at least in the short-term.

According to him, the result is that costs have not fallen as fast as revenues, adding that for example, the year-on-year decline in operating costs for the second quarter was 48% compared with a 73% decline in operating revenues, based on a sample of 76 airlines.

Furthermore, as airlines have reduced capacity (available seat kilometers, or ASKs) in response to the collapse in travel demand, unit costs (cost per ASK, or CASK) have risen, since there are fewer seat kilometers to ‘spread’ costs over. Preliminary results for the third quarter show that unit costs rose around 40% compared to the year-ago period.

