Banks advise customers on Form ‘A’ requests

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country have advised their customers to ensure they adequately fund accounts to be debited for the cost of Form A transactions in order to prevent delays in the processing of such transactions. The lenders said they had to give this advice as they noticed an increase in the number of Form A requests being rejected these days due to insufficient funds in the accounts meant to be debited for the cost of foreign exchange transactions at the time of debit.

The Form A is an application form designed by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pay for service transactions (invisible trade). Specifically, it allows customers to make payment for services such as school fees, Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), Business Travel Allowance (BTA), technical fees, dividends, airline tickets, loans repayment, judgment debt and personal home remittance. New Telegraph sighted an email, which a leading Tier 2 bank sent to its customers, warning that any Form A transaction request that is not backed with adequately funded accounts at the point of FX allocation would be automatically rejected.

The email reads: “We have observed a growing trend of rejections on Form A requests due to insufficient funds in the accounts meant to be debited for the cost of FX transactions, at the time of debit. “To ensure your Form A requests are processed in time (at FX availability), please be advised of the guidelines below: “The account to be debited for the cost of the Form A transaction should be adequately funded from the time of submitting the request on the Trade Monitoring System (TRMS). It is advisable to fund the account at the prevailing exchange rate at the time of application, plus a markup of 10 per cent, to cover possible exchange rate increases; “Form A transaction requests that are not backed with adequately funded accounts at the point of FX allocation will be automatically rejected” “Any Form A request, that is rejected as a result of inadequate funds , will be considered a new request and sent back to the base of the queue;”

