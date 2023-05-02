Banks Boost Private Sector Credit By 3.17% To N43.07trn

Although economic activities in first three months of the year ware adversely affected by the cash scarcity, occasioned by the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy, latest data released by the apex bank has shown that credit to the private sector rose by N1.32 trillion during the period.

Specifically, the “Money and Credit Statistics” for March 2023, released by the CBN last week indicate that credit to the private sector, which stood at N41.74 trillion as of the end of December 2022, increased by N1.32 trillion or 3.17 per cent to hit N43.07 trillion in March.

A breakdown of the data shows that while credit to the private sector eased marginally to N41.54 trillion in January from N41. 74 trillion in the preceding month, it rose to N41.75 trillion and N43.07 trillion in February and March respectively.

Analysts note that the increase in private sector in the first three months of the year was particularly noteworthy given that financial experts had predicted that the slowdown in economic activity caused by the cash shortage, which emanated from the implementation of the naira redesign policy, would result in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrinking this year.

New Telegraph reports that in announcing that the regulator had obtained President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to change the design of the N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had on October 26, stated that aside from helping to tackle problems, such as rising inflation and currency counterfeiting, the naira redesign programme was also aimed at boosting its cashless policy.

However, bank customers, who deposited the old banknotes in their accounts, in compliance with the naira redesign policy, had to grapple with an acute shortage of cash which crippled economic activities in most parts of the country between January and March.

Commenting on the situation at the time, a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, forecast in February that Nigeria would suffer a total GDP loss of $18 million per month due to the adverse effects of the cash shortage on the economy.

Rewane, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), attributed the expected decline in GDP growth to the reduction in velocity of money in circulation and total manhours loss in the economy.

Similarly, a former Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive of the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS), Yemi Kale, projected in March that Nigeria’s GDP would contract in the first quarter of 2023, due to the cash shortage caused by the naira redesign policy.

According to Kale, who is now chief economist at KPMG Nigeria, GDP would reduce by about N10 trillion to N15 trillion as a result of the cash scarcity. He stated: “I am estimating a reduction in Q1 2023 nominal GDP by between N10-15 trillion due to challenges sourcing cash in Q1’23.

“This is because about 40 percent of Nigeria’s N198 trillion GDP in 2022 is informal of which about 90 percent is cash-based. Further 30 percent of formal sector GDP is cashbased. This means N106.9 trillion of the total too is cash-based.”

Analysts also point out that banks’ credit to the private sector has been heading north in recent times despite the CBN adopting a monetary policy tightening stance since May last year to fight spiralling inflation, which was sparked by factors, such as Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Thus, in May last year, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), voted for the first time in over two years to raise the benchmark interest rate the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), to 13 per cent.

It has since then steadily increased the MPR, hiking it to 18 per cent at the last MPC meeting in March. According to analysts, the upward trend in credit to the private sector has defied frequent MPR hikes as well as the adverse effects of cash scarcity on the economy in Q1, due to policies such as the Loan to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) and other initiatives introduced by the CBN to encourage banks to increase lending to the private sector.