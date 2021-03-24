Banks borrow N1.84trn from CBN in six months

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country borrowed N1.84 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window between July and December last year, findings by New Telegraph show.

The figure is, however, N2.19 trillion less than the N4.03 trillion the lenders placed at the apex bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window during the period. DMBs borrow from CBN through its SLF window to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the SDF window for deposit placement.

According to CBN, a slowdown in economic activities arising from the impact of COVID-19, coupled with a surfeit in liquidity in the banking system, led to lenders paying more visits to the SLF window, compared with the SDF for most part of last year.

For instance, in its fourth quarter 2020 economic report released a few days ago, the regulator stated: “The bank’s discount window was open to banks to enable them square up their positions at the end of each business day.

However, the requests for deposit placements were more predominant than lending, due to the liquidity surfeit in banks.

“In addition, Intraday Liquidity Facility (ILF) was accessible as a temporary credit, granted to deposit money banks to meet their funding needs during the operating hours of the CBN Inter-bank Funds Transfer System (CIFTS).

Total standing deposit facility (SDF) and standing lending facility (SLF) stood at ₦2,143.80 billion and ₦136.13 billion, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020 in comparison with ₦1,884.92 billion and ₦1,700.46 billion in the third quarter.”

Similarly, the apex bank states in its Q3’20 economic report that “deposit money banks and merchant banks continually accessed the standing facilities window to square-up positions in Q3’20.

The trend at the CBN standing facilities window indicated more activities at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window, compared to the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window, owing to liquidity surfeitin the banking system.

“Following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of September 2020, applicable rates for the SLF and SDF changed from 14.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

Total SLF granted during the review quarter was N1,700.46 billion, made up of N866.93 billion direct SLF and N833.53 billion Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo.

“Daily SLF ranged from N0.13 billion to N384.41 billion and averaged N58.64 billion in 29 transaction days from July 1 to September 25, 2020. Total SDF granted, during the review quarter, was N1,765.22 billion with a daily average of N27.55 billion in 61 transaction days from July 1, 2020 to September 25, 2020. Daily request ranged from N0.73 billion to N50.00 billion.

Cost incurred on SDF in the quarter stood at N0.51 billion.” The report noted that as a result of the ample liquidity in the banking system during Q3’ 2020, money market rates generally trended downwards. As CBN put it, “short-term money market rates traded below the

Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 11.5 per cent for a major part of the period.” New Telegraph’s analysis of the Q4’20 data, in fact, showed that banks’ borrowing from the SLF declined sharply in November compared with October. In its economic report for November 2020, for instance, CBN stated: “Deposit money banks and merchant banks continued to access the standing facilities window to square liquidity positions in November 2020.

“The trend at the CBN standing facilities window showed more frequency at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window, compared with the Standing Lending Facility (SLF), due to the banking system liquidity surfeit. Applicable rates for the SLF and SDF stood at 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

Total request for the SLF granted from November 1-26, 2020 was N15.95billion, made up of N3.15 billion direct SLF and N12.79 billion Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo. Daily average was N2.66 billion in 6 transaction days from November 1-26, 2020. Total interest earned was N0.09 billion.

“Total SDF granted during the review period was N726.98 billion with a daily average of N38.26 billion in 19 transaction days from November 1-26, 2020.

Daily request ranged from N31.30 billion to N45.10 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.12 billion.”

Likewise, in its economic report for October 2020, the regulator disclosed that “DMBs and merchant banks continued to access the Standing Facilities window to square their liquidity positions in October 2020. The trend at the CBN standing facilities window showed more frequency at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) segment, due to improved liquidity in the banking system.

“Applicable rates for the SLF and SDF stood at 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively. Total request for the SLF granted from October 1-26, 2020 was N34.54 billion. This entirely constituted Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo, as there was no request for direct SLF.

Daily average was N1.64 billion in 5 transaction days from October 1-26, 2020. Total interest earned was N0.45 billion.

A total of N606.90 billion was placed at the SDF during the review period, with a daily average of N35.70 billion in 17 transaction days during the same period. Daily request ranged from N13.00 billion to N50.00 billion.

Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.11 billion.”

Like this: Like Loading...