Banks borrow N1.8trn from CBN in five months

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country borrowed N1.8 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window between July and November last year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

However, the figure is about N1.3 trillion below the N3.09 trillion that the lenders placed at the apex bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) during the period.

Specifically, New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from the apex bank shows that DMBs borrowed N15.95 billion from the CBN’s SLF in November 2020; N34.54 billion in October and N1.7 trillion in Q3 2020.

This means that the lenders borrowed a total of N1.8 trillion from the regulator in the five-month period. DMBs borrow from the CBN through its SLF window to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the SDF window for deposit placement.

According to the CBN, a slowdown in economic activities arising from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with a surfeit in liquidity in the banking system, led to lenders paying more visits to the SLF window compared with the SDF for most part of last year. For instance, in its recently released economic report for November 2020, the CBN stated: “DMBs and merchant banks continued to access the standing facilities window to square liquidity positions in November 2020.

“The trend at the CBN standing facilities window showed more frequency at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window, compared with the Standing Lending Facility (SLF), due to the banking system liquidity surfeit. Applicable rates for the SLF and SDF stood at 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

Total request for the SLF granted from November 1-26, 2020 was N15.95 billion, made up of N3.15 billion direct SLF and N12.79 billion Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo. Daily average was N2.66 billion in six transaction days from November 1-26, 2020. Total interest earned was N0.09 billion.

“Total SDF granted, during the review period, was N726.98 billion with a daily average of N38.26 billion in 19 transaction days from November 1-26, 2020. Daily request ranged from N31.30 billion to N45.10 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.12 billion.”

Also, in its economic report for October 2020, the regulator had disclosed that: “DMBs and merchant banks continued to access the Standing Facilities window to square their liquidity positions in October 2020. The trend at the CBN standing facilities window showed more frequency at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) segment, due to improved liquidity in the banking system.

“Applicable rates for the SLF and SDF stood at 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively. Total request for the SLF granted from October 1-26, 2020 was N34.54 billion.

This entirely constituted Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo, as there was no request for direct SLF. Daily average was N1.64 billion in five transaction days from October 1-26, 2020. Total interest earned was N0.45 billion. A total of N606.90 billion was placed at the SDF during the review period, with a daily average of N35.70 billion in 17 transaction days during the same period. Daily request ranged from N13 billion to N50 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.11 billion.”

Similarly, the apex bank states in its Q3 2020 economic report that: “DMBs and merchant banks continually accessed the standing facilities window to square up positions in Q3 2020. The trend at the CBN standing facilities window indicated more activities at the SDF window, compared to the SLF window, owing to liquidity surfeit in the banking system.

“Following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of September 2020, applicable rates for the SLF and SDF changed from 14.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent to 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

Total SLF granted during the review quarter was N1,700.46 billion, made up of N866.93 billion direct SLF and N833.53 billion Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo. “Daily SLF ranged from N0.13 billion to N384.41 billion and averaged N58.64 billion in 29 transaction days from July 1 to September 25, 2020.

Total SDF granted during the review quarter was N1,765.22 billion with a daily average of N27.55 billion in 61 transaction days from July 1, 2020 to September 25, 2020. Daily request ranged from N0.73 billion to N50.00 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the quarter stood at N0.51 billion.”

The CBN noted in the report that as a result of the ample liquidity in the banking system during the review quarter, money market rates generally trended downwards. “Short-term money market rates traded below the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 11.5 per cent for a major part of the period,” it stated.

