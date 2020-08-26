Banks borrow N2.09trn from CBN amid rising liquidity

Excess

Lenders visited SDF window more than SLF in April

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country borrowed N2.09trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the first four months of this year, latest data released by the apex bank show.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s Economic Reports for Q1 2020 and April 2020 indicates that DMBs borrowed N1.81trillion and N274.65billion from the regulator’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in Q1 and April, this year respectively.

This means that they borrowed a total of N2.09trillion from the apex bank between January and April.

The data also show that the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) the CBN granted lenders in the first quarter and in April this year was N843.09 billion and N497.67 billion respectively.

DMBs borrow from the CBN through its SLF window to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the SDF window for deposit placement. According to the CBN’s Economic Report for Q1 2020,

“The deposit money banks (DMBs) and merchant banks continued to access the standing facilities window to square-up their positions. The trend at the CBN standing facilities window showed more frequency at the SLF window, as against the decreased patronage at the SDF window.

“Applicable rates for the SLF and SDF remained at 15.50 and 8.50 per cent, respectively. Total request for the SLF during the review quarter was N1,811.99 billion (This was made up of N1,214.03 billion direct SLF and N597.96 billion ILF converted to overnight repo).

Daily requests ranged from N0.72 billion to N181.63 billion and averaged N40.26 billion in the 45 transaction days in the period. Total interest earned at 15.50 per cent was N767.13 billion.

“The total SDF granted during the review period was N843.09 billion with a daily average of N14.05 billion in the 60 transaction days in the first quarter of 2020. Daily requests ranged from N1.57 billion to N47.90 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the first quarter of 2020 stood at N0.46 billion.”

Although the report states that lenders frequented the SLF window more than the SDF during the review period, New Telegraph’s analysis of CBN’s economic reports for last year shows that the total amount DMBs borrowed was N6.6trillion less than the N8.4 trillion they took in the first quarter of 2019. In fact, according to the CBN’s April 2020 Economic Report, lenders frequented the SDF window more than they did the SLF in April.

The report said: “Deposit money banks (DMBs) and merchant banks continued to access the Standing Facilities window in April 2020 to square-up their positions. The trend at the CBN standing facilities window showed more frequency at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window, as against the decreased patronage at the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window due to the excess liquidity in the banking system. “Applicable rates for the SLF and SDF remained at 15.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent, respectively.

Total request for the SLF granted, in April 2020, was N274.65 billion, made up ofN163.50 billion direct SLF and N111.15 billion Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo. Daily average ranged from N1.43 billion to N94.17 billion and averaged N18.31 billion in the 15 transaction days from April 1 to 27, 2020.

Total interest earned at 15.5 per cent was N0.27 billion. “Total SDF granted during the review period was N497.67 billion with a daily average of N29.27 billion in the 17 transaction days from April 1 to 27, 2020. Daily requests ranged from N0.14 billion to N41.23 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.16 billion.”

According to the CBN, there was a net increase in liquidity, with the industry position closing at an average of N440.78 billion in April 2020, compared with the average of N206.24 billion in March 2020.

It, however, noted: “The industry liquidity position was moderated through the repayment of matured CBN bills, Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) and fiscal disbursements to the three tiers of Government.

“The observed surfeit in liquidity, did not translate into lower market interest rates as expected, as lending rates remained high, which further increased the cost of private sector credit and accentuated solvency risks in the sector.”

The spread between the average term-deposit and average maximum lending rates widened by 0.2 percentage point to 24.4 percentage points at end-April 2020. With inflation at 12.34 per cent in April 2020, these implied negative real rates for deposits, but positive real rates for the prime and maximum lending rates,” it added.

Like this: Like Loading...