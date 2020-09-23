Banks borrow N2.25trn from CBN in 5 months

Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country borrowed N2.25trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the first five months of this year, latest data released by the apex bank show.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s Economic Reports for Q1’20, April 2020 and May 2020, shows that DMBs borrowed N1.81trillion, N274.65billion and N155.17billion from the regulator’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window in Q1, April and May this year respectively.

This means that they borrowed a total of N2.25trillion from the apex bank between January and May. The data also indicated that the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) the CBN granted lenders in Q1’20, April 2020 and May 2020, stood at N843.09 billion, N497.67 billion and N455.04 billion respectively.

DMBs borrow from the CBN through its SLF window to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the SDF window for deposit placement.

New Telegraph’s review of quarterly and monthly economic reports so far released this year by the regulator, however, shows that it was in Q1’20 that lenders frequented the SLF window more than SDF window compared with the months of April and May where the reverse was the case.

As the CBN put it in the Economic Report for Q1’20: “The DMBs and merchant banks continued to access the standing facilities window to squareup their positions. The trend at the CBN standing facilities window showed more frequency at the SLF window, as against the decreased patronage at the SDF window. “Applicable rates for the SLF and SDF remained at 15.50 and 8.50 per cent, respectively.

Total request for the SLF during the review quarter was N1,811.99 billion (This was made up of N1,214.03 billion direct SLF and N597.96 billion ILF converted to overnight repo). Daily request ranged from N0.72 billion to N181.63 billion and averaged N40.26 billion in the 45 transaction days in the period.

Total interest earned at 15.50 per cent was N767.13 billion. “The total SDF granted during the review period was N843.09 billion with a daily average of N14.05 billion in the 60 transaction days in the first quarter of 2020. Daily request ranged from N1.57 billion to N47.90 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in first quarter of 2020 stood at N0.46 billion.”

According to the banking watchdog, lenders patronised the SDF window more than the SLF window in April and May, due to excess liquidity in the banking system during the period.

Specifically, in its April 2020 Economic Report, the CBN said: “DMBs and merchant banks continued to access the standing facilities window in April 2020 to square-up their positions.

The trend at the CBN standing facilities window showed more frequency at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window, as against the decreased patronage at the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window due to the excess liquidity in the banking system.

“Applicable rates for the SLF and SDF remained at 15.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent, respectively.

Total request for the SLF granted, in April 2020, was N274.65 billion, made up ofN163.50 billion direct SLF and N111.15 billion Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) con verted to overnight repo. Daily average ranged from N1.43 billion to N94.17 billion and averaged N18.31 billion in the 15 transaction days from April 1 to 27, 2020. Total interest earned at 15.5 per cent was N0.27 billion.

“Total SDF granted during the review period was N497.67 billion with a daily average of N29.27 billion in the 17 transaction days from April 1 to 27, 2020. Daily request ranged from N0.14 billion to N41.23 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.16 billion.” Similarly, the apex bank’s May 2020 economic report released a few weeks ago, stated “DMBs and merchant banks continued to access the standing facilities window to square-up their positions in May 2020.

The trend at the CBN standing facilities window showed higher frequency at the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window, as against the reduced patronage at the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window, indicating excess liquidity in the banking system. “Applicable rates for the SLF and SDF remained at 15.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent, respectively.

During the month, total request for the SLF granted was N155.17 billion, comprising N111.83 billion direct SLF and N43.33 billion Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo. Daily average was between N0.35 billion and N30.55 billion, and averaged N11.08 billion in the 14- transaction-day period from May 2 to May 22. “Total interest earned at 15.5 per cent was N0.11 billion.

Total SDF granted was N455.04 billion with a daily average of N30.27 billion in the 15-transaction-day period from May 1 to May 22. Daily request ranged from N0.06 billion to N40.95 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.14 billion.”

Sources in the banking industry told New Telegraph that lenders had been frequenting the SDF window more than the SLF window in recent times, because the country’s low-interest-rate environment for savings and investments forced a lot of bank customers to keep money in the banking system.

In fact, latest data shows that total money supply in the country as of July 2020 was N36.8 trillion up by over N2 trillion from December last year and the highest on record.

The Nigerian financial sector has been experiencing a low-interest- rate environment since the CBN stopped the sale of its Open Market Operations (OMO) bills to local investors (except banks) last October. The move drove savings deposit rates, fixed deposit rates, and other risk-free rates such as treasury bills to under 6per cent per annum.

This is despite a rising inflation rate that increased to 13.22per cent in August 2020, the highest recorded in 29 months. In addition, the CBN early this month lowered the minimum interest rate on savings deposits to 1.25 per cent from 3.9 per cent per annum.

