Banks borrow N2.47trn from CBN in five months

Substantial
Lenders grappled with liquidity challenge

 

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country borrowed a total of N2.47 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window between July and November last year, latest data released by the apex bank shows. DMBs borrow from CBN through its SLF window to carry out their business activities and meet obligations while they use the apex bank’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window for deposit placement. Specifically, New Telegraph’s analysis of CBN’s third quarter 2021 economic report as well as its monthly economic reports for the months of October and November, shows that lenders borrowed a total of N1.39 trillion from the apex bank’s SLF window between July and September last year (Q3) and also borrowed N503.69 billion and N578.80 billion from the same window in October and November respectively. This means that the DMBs borrowed a total of N2.47 trillion from the regulator’s SLF window in the five-month period. For instance, the CBN’s Q3’21 economic report states: “The bank intervened in the money market through Open Market Operations and discount window activities to manage banking system liquidity in the third quarter of 2021. CBN bills with tenor to maturity of 218.5 days (±136.5) were auctioned through Open Market Operations (OMO) in the review quarter. There was an increase in the volume of subscriptions in the review quarter to ₦718.02 billion, compared with ₦486.23 billion in the preceding quarter, with a slightly lower bid rate of 8.53 per cent (± 1.73), compared with 9.39 per cent (± 2.60). “This led to increased liquidity in the banking system in the review period The increased level of liquidity was further evident in the pattern of transactions at the bank’s standing facilities window, as a total request for Standing Deposit Facilities by banks increased by 28.2 per cent to ₦568.15 billion in the review period, while request at the standing lending window declined significantly to ₦1,393.60 billion, from ₦7,271.20 billion in the second quarter of 2021.”

 

Similarly, its 2021 November economic report states: “The trend at the CBN Standing Facility window showed more activity in November. Total SDF and SLF during the month were ₦231.16 billion and ₦578.80 billion, respectively, compared with ₦112.56 billion and ₦503.69 billion in the preceding month. The increase in the SDF relative to the preceding month, signposts higher liquidity in the system, despite the withdrawal occasioned by the FGN Bond auction of ₦267.15 billion in the period. “At the NTB auctions, a total of ₦269.55 billion, ₦991.16 billion and ₦411.90 billion were offered, subscribed, and allotted, for the 91, 182- and 364-day tenors, respectively, relative to the preceding month’s levels of ₦271.70 billion, ₦924.15 billion and ₦422.28 billion.The improved banking system liquidity underpinned the higher subscription levels.” Analysts, however, point out that while there was improved liquidity in the banking system in November, the situation was different a few months earlier. For instance, in its July Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation, Financial Derivatives Company  (FDC) stated that lenders were facing a liquidity squeeze occasioned by a challenging business environment. As the firm put it, “Nigerian banks (are) struggling to meet short-term liquidity commitments. Significant increase in Standing Lending Facility (113 per cent growth to N105 billion in May’21) driven by: Scarcity of forex (bank’s unable to meet their payment obligations); heightened competition from fintechs (which is) enforcing investment in digital channels (and) aggressive collaboration with fintechs, noting that “banks are struggling for funds in the face of economic vulnerabilities,” the FDC warned that the liquidity squeeze in the industry was a threat to lenders’ profitability. Similarly, Cowry Asset Management Ltd, in its “Cowry Weekly Financial Markets Review & Outlook (CWR)” report dated June 25, 2021, stated: “The Standing Lending Facility totaling N91.58 billion, which was higher than the standing deposit facility totaling N41.74 billion, indicates that the financial system liquidity was boosted by lending from CBN.” Indeed, analysts note that DMBs visited CBN’s SLF window more frequently last year compared with the situation in 2020 when excess liquidity pushed them to place more deposits at the SDF window. In its January 2021 Economic Report, for instance, CBN disclosed that although DMBs borrowed N492.50 billion from the SLF window in January last year, which was N35.83 billion (7.3 per cent) less than the N528.33 billion that they placed at its SDF window during the period, the sum was still N356.37 billion above the N136.13 billion that the lenders borrowed from the apex bank in Q4’20. According to the report, “DMBs and merchant banks made more placements than borrowings in the Standing Facilities window in January 2021. The trend showed that banks deposited more than they borrowed at the window, due to the liquidity condition in the banking system, with applicable rates for the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) and Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at 12.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively. “Total request for SLF and granted from January 1 to 31, 2021 was N492.50 billion, made up of N68.30 billion direct SLF and N424.20 Intraday Lending Facilities (ILF) converted to overnight repo. Daily average was N35.18 billion in 14 transaction days from January 1 to 31, 2021 with a total interest of N0.29 billion. Total SDF granted, during the review period, was N528.33 billion with a daily average of N26.42 billion in 20 transaction days from January 1-31, 2021. Daily request ranged from N4.70 billion to N42.59 billion. Cost incurred on SDF in the month stood at N0.08 billion.”

 

